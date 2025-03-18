Axonius Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius, the leader in cyber asset management that delivers visibility and actionability across all digital assets, has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025. This year’s list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations to achieve remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy.

Alongside the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 609 organizations across 58 sectors and regions.

"Being recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies is an honor and a testament to the hard work and creativity of the entire Axonius team," said Dean Sysman, CEO and Co-Founder of Axonius. "Innovation is at the core of everything we do. As organizations face an increasingly complex and dynamic threat landscape, our mission is to provide unmatched visibility and control over their assets. This recognition reinforces our commitment to empowering businesses with the insights they need to reduce risk and drive smarter decisions."

Over the past 18 months, Axonius has significantly enhanced the Axonius Asset Cloud, a platform that provides comprehensive visibility and actionability across cyber assets, SaaS applications, software, identities, vulnerabilities, and infrastructure — all in a single unified view. By integrating data from more than a thousand sources, the platform helps organizations reduce complexity and take action through automated response and remediation.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company’s hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company’s editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies offers both a comprehensive look at innovation today and a playbook for the future,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “This year, we recognize companies that are harnessing AI in deep and meaningful ways, brands that are turning customers into superfans by overdelivering for them, and challengers that are introducing bold ideas and vital competition to their industries. At a time when the world is rapidly shifting, these companies are charting the way forward.”

The full list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com . It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 25.

About Axonius

Axonius transforms asset intelligence into intelligent action. With the Axonius Asset Cloud, customers preemptively tackle high-risk and hard-to-spot threat exposures, misconfigurations, and overspending. The integrated platform brings together data from every system in an organization’s IT infrastructure to optimize mission-critical risk, performance, and cost measures via actionable intelligence. Covering cyber assets, software, SaaS applications, identities, vulnerabilities, infrastructure, and more, Axonius is the one place to go for Security, IT, and GRC teams to continuously drive actionability across the organization. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups, with accolades from CNBC, Forbes, and Fortune, Axonius covers the lifecycle of millions of assets for leading customers across industries and around the world.

Bring truth to action with Axonius. Learn more at www.axonius.com .

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com .