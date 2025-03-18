Pollen Seasons are Longer and More Intense, Affecting Millions

Washington, DC, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) released its 2025 Allergy Capitals™ report detailing the most challenging places in the United States for living with pollen allergies. Pollen allergies are very common and trigger allergic rhinitis and asthma symptoms. With over 100 million people affected by allergies and/or asthma, it is a top public health concern for this country.

The full report can be found at allergycapitals.com.

For the third year in a row, Wichita, Kansas takes the top spot due to its higher-than-average tree and grass pollen, higher-than-average medicine use, and limited access to allergy specialists. The top 20 Allergy Capitals™ for 2025 are:

Wichita, KS

New Orleans, LA

Oklahoma City, OK

Tulsa, OK

Memphis, TN

Little Rock, AR

Raleigh, NC

Richmond, VA

Greenville, SC

Greensboro, NC

Virginia Beach, VA

Augusta, GA

Dallas, TX

Baton Rouge, LA

Winston-Salem, NC

Chattanooga, TN

Knoxville, TN

Charlotte, NC

Scranton, PA

Jacksonville, FL

AAFA’s Allergy Capitals ranking scores the top 100 most populated city areas in the contiguous United States based on annual pollen counts, over-the-counter allergy medicine use, and number of allergists.

As in past reports, this year’s report highlights the worsening of allergy seasons due to climate change.

“New Orleans is an example of the impact of climate change on pollen allergies,” said Kenneth Mendez, President and CEO of AAFA. “This year, it jumped 32 places in our rankings, largely because of higher weed pollen counts. November was the warmest on record in Louisiana, extending the weed pollen season that was also boosted by moisture from Hurricane Francine. Across the nation, growing seasons start earlier and last longer – leading to longer and more intense pollen allergy seasons. This report highlights the importance of taking action.”

This year’s report shows that climate change is driving worsening allergy seasons all across the country, with a particularly noticeable impact in the southern and eastern U.S. In areas with high levels of ragweed pollen, allergy season can last nearly year-round

These worsening allergy seasons affect quality of life and health outcomes for people in communities across the United States.

“Increased pollen exposure can make it difficult to manage and control allergies and asthma — causing more missed work and school days, emergency room visits, and hospital stays,” said AAFA Chief Mission Officer Melanie Carver. “In the short-term, adopting allergy management strategies can reduce the negative impacts of pollen allergies. Long-term, we should be looking at policy change to reduce the impact of climate change.”

Key takeaways from the 2025 report include:

Wichita claims the top spot in our report for the third year in a row – a clear indication more can and should be done to improve allergy care and management in the Wichita area.

Notwithstanding Wichita’s clear dominance, the most challenging cities to live with allergies in the U.S. are heavily concentrated in the southern and eastern regions of the country.

Although the top Allergy Capitals are concentrated in the Southern and Eastern halves of the country, big changes happened out West. California experienced increased grass and weed pollen counts in 2024 compared to 2023 due to increased storms (moisture). For this reason, several cities drastically jumped in the Allergy Capitals ranking this year.

While policy change is the long-term solution for these more challenging allergy seasons, on a personal level, you can take action now to breathe easier during allergy season.

“No matter where you live, there are options for managing your seasonal allergy symptoms,” said allergist Neeta Ogden, M.D. “Managing pollen exposure, using over-the-counter medicines, and possibly immunotherapy can all play a role in symptom management. You should talk with your doctor about the best treatment options for you.”

Reducing exposure to the pollen that triggers your allergies may also help with symptom management.

“Monitoring pollen counts is a key strategy in managing pollen allergy,” said David Noel, CEO of Pollen Sense. “When you are aware of pollen levels, you can make an informed decision about time spent outdoors. Limiting your time outdoors during peak pollen times or on days with high pollen counts can help reduce your exposure to the pollen that may trigger your allergy symptoms.”

The 2025 Allergy Capitals report is an independent research project of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America and made possible by support from Opella, the makers of Allegra®.

About the Research

The 2025 Allergy Capitals™ research and ranking is reported by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA). The ranking is based on analysis of data from the 100 most-populated Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) in the contiguous 48 states as determined by the most recent U.S. Census Bureau population estimates (2023). The individual factors analyzed for the 2025 rankings are pollen scores for tree, grass, and weed pollen (provided by Pollen Sense), over-the-counter medication use (allergy), and number of allergy specialists.



For each factor, AAFA used the most recently available 12-month data. Weights are applied to each factor; factors are not weighted equally. Total scores are calculated as a composite of all four factors, and cities are ranked from highest total score (city rank #1) to lowest total score (city rank #100). Cities are assigned icons for ■ worse than average, ▲ average, and ● better than average. Icons were assigned based on 0.5 standard deviation from the average.

About AAFA

Founded in 1953, AAFA is the oldest and largest non-profit patient organization dedicated to saving lives and reducing the burden of disease for people with asthma, allergies, and related conditions through research, education, advocacy, and support. AAFA offers extensive support for individuals and families affected by asthma and allergic diseases, such as food allergies and atopic dermatitis (eczema). Through its online patient support communities, network of regional chapters, and collaborations with community-based groups, AAFA empowers patients and their families by providing practical, evidence-based information and community programs and services. AAFA is the only asthma and allergy patient advocacy group that is certified to meet the standards of excellence set by the National Health Council. For more information, visit: aafa.org

