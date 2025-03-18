Windfall Bio Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windfall Bio, a leader in methane-to-value solutions, has been named to Fast Company's 2025 list of the World's Most Innovative Companies, which honors the businesses that are shaping industry and culture through transformative innovation. Earning the No. 6 standing in the Sustainability category, this accolade recognizes Windfall's novel solution that harnesses methane-eating microbes (mems) to transform methane from sources like livestock manure management, landfill, wastewater treatment, coal mining, oil and gas, into valuable outputs. This allows methane-intensive industries such as oil and gas, waste management, and agriculture to operate more efficiently while improving their profitability and environmental impact.

“We are honored to be recognized by Fast Company as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2025,” said Josh Silverman, co-founder and CEO of Windfall Bio. “This recognition is a testament to our commitment to drive real economic and environmental value on a global scale. Our mission to transform methane into tangible value is gaining momentum, and we are proud to provide our customers with a tool to operate more sustainably while benefiting their bottom line.”

This recognition by Fast Company builds on recent company momentum marked by successfully achieving commercial-scale production of its mems, receiving critical OMRI certification to establish a market for its organic fertilizer product, and inclusion in TIME's Best Inventions of 2024. Windfall has undergone rapid growth, most recently fueled by its $28 million Series A raise. With this capital, Windfall successfully deployed bio-rector pilots for food retailers and is now scaling up to deploy mems in landfill operations. Additionally, the company has partnered with fermentation businesses to expand its production capacity to support a growing commercial pipeline, which spans multiple industries and continents. Windfall is poised to scale globally, offering a solution for companies seeking to improve operational efficiency and unlock new revenue streams from an otherwise untapped resource in methane.

To determine honorees, Fast Company’s editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies offers both a comprehensive look at innovation today and a playbook for the future,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “This year, we recognize companies that are harnessing AI in deep and meaningful ways, brands that are turning customers into superfans by overdelivering for them, and challengers that are introducing bold ideas and vital competition to their industries. At a time when the world is rapidly shifting, these companies are charting the way forward.”

The full list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies can be found at fastcompany.com. To learn more about how Windfall Bio is transforming methane from a costly environmental liability into a powerful tool for sustainability and profitability, please visit www.windfall.bio.​

