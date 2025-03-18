DALLAS, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highway, the leader in Carrier Identity® solutions, announced today the launch of Highway for Carriers, a first-of-its-kind product designed to equip carriers who prioritize transparency with the information they need to verify brokers, make informed decisions, and protect their business from falling victim to fraud—at no cost.

Bridging the Information Gap in Freight

For too long, carriers who operate with integrity have been at a disadvantage. During the load booking process, legitimate carriers were operating with limited insight into brokers while brokers had full access to carrier data. This imbalance has made it easier for fraud to thrive, until now.

Highway for Carriers is changing the game by giving carriers access to verified broker data, helping them mitigate risk, prevent fraud, and build trust-based partnerships with confidence.

The New Standard for Fraud Prevention

More than just a new tool, Highway for Carriers is a shift in how trusted carriers and brokers connect, collaborate, and protect each other.

Carriers can now:

Search and verify any broker by name, MC, or DOT number

Confirm broker authority, activity, and credit standing

Identify potential fraud risks, including double brokering and stolen assets

Access key broker contact details, including rate confirmation emails and invoicing details

Review a broker’s size, affiliations, and history

Streamline onboarding with verified brokers

By eliminating redundant processes and giving carriers the same level of insight that brokers have had for years, Highway is leveling the playing field—and making fraud prevention a two-way street.

Building a More Secure Freight Industry

Trust is the foundation of every successful freight transaction. For brokers, this means working with carriers who feel confident in their partnerships—leading to fewer disputes, stronger collaboration, and the industry moving forward together.

“The launch of Highway for Carriers is about the fight against fraud,” said Michael Caney, Chief Commercial Officer at Highway. “For the first time, carriers will have access to independently verified data to make informed decisions—just as brokers do. Fraud isn’t just a broker problem or a carrier problem; it’s an industry problem. This is our step towards solving it together.”

For more information about Highway for Carriers, click here .

About Highway

Highway is the leading technology provider specializing in Carrier Identity® solutions for freight brokers, empowering them to reduce fraud and streamline the digital booking process. By automating compliance, Highway gives brokers the ability to enforce an all-new standard, enabling them to efficiently identify the right carrier for every load and build their network with speed and security. With a commitment to transparency, trust, and truth, Highway equips brokers with the data necessary to focus on delivering exceptional service while driving business growth without fear of fraud. For more information, visit highway.com

Media Contact:

Jessie Thomas

jessie@highway.com

813-777-9599

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5d4dc0ff-01ac-4f66-a5a2-0c4890552514