Xtreme One Entertainment Announces $1.5 Million Private Placement

DETROIT, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTC Pink: XONI), parent company of XFC Global Inc., the rapidly rising star in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA), today announced a $1.5 million private placement of common stock and warrants to purchase additional shares with a private family office based in the U.S.

Under terms of the private placement agreement, the Company will issue common stock and warrants under Rule 506 of Regulation D under the Securities Act of 1933. In exchange for $1.5 million in cash, the company will issue 15 million shares of its common stock ($0.10 per share) as well as 7.5 million warrants to purchase common shares for $0.20 per share with an expiration of March 31, 2028, and an additional 7.5 million warrants to purchase common shares for $0.25 per share with an expiration of March 31, 2029.

“This is a clear endorsement from an institutional investor on the untapped value of our stock and the upside potential of our business,” commented Jeff Lambert, Chairman of the Board of Xtreme One Entertainment. “The current share price is well below the exercise price of the warrants we are issuing, confirming our belief that XONI is woefully undervalued in the market. This transaction and the pricing well above the market more accurately reflects the underlying value of Xtreme One and our XFC business, and it also unlocks the potential for a further $3.375 million in additional capital investment when the warrants are exercised.”

Chris Defendis, Xtreme One Entertainment’s President, added: “This capital infusion will help fund our operations through the peak event season, as well as fuel our vision to explore additional sports properties under the Xtreme One umbrella. More importantly, we’ve teamed up with an investor that is already bringing additional resources and connections to the table, spanning media and brand partnerships and additional investors. The synergies inherent in this transaction are ideal for propelling our business growth and driving long-term value for our shareholders.”

The Company expects the transaction to close by the end of the week.

About Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1995 as a diversified holding company, Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTC: XONI) is focused on media, entertainment, live sports, and event marketing. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, XFC Global, Inc. (XFC), is the licensee of all the brands and intellectual property formerly produced and promoted by Xtreme Fighting Championships Inc. worldwide, including over 50 televised professional MMA events spanning hundreds of fights in the U.S. and Latin America produced since 2006. Xtreme One acquired XFC Global in 2023, and under the direction of the Company’s world-class Board and management team, the Company has produced five televised pro MMA events viewed by millions of fans. XFC fights are streamed live on beIN SPORTS, Pay Per View, Triller TV, the American Forces Network and a growing number of media platforms.

For more information, visit XtremeOne.com or XFCFight.com. For retail investor rewards, discounts on merchandise, and VIP access to upcoming events, join the Xtreme Shareholder Rewards program at TiiCKER.com/XONI.

Investor Relations for XONI

Zachary Mizener

zmizener@lambert.com