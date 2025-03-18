Brera Holdings Sponsors “Pepito Day” to Celebrate Advisory Board Member Giuseppe Rossi’s Legendary Career at Fiorentina and Beyond





Pepito Day will take place on March 22, 2025, at the iconic Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, Italy

Dublin, Ireland and Florence, Italy, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (“Brera Holdings” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BREA), an Ireland-based, international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men’s and women’s sports clubs through a multi-club ownership (“MCO”) approach, is proud to announce its sponsorship of "Pepito Day," a special event celebrating the illustrious football career of Giuseppe "Pepito" Rossi. The event will take place on March 22, 2025, at the iconic Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, Italy.

As a leading player in global sports investment, Brera Holdings is honored to support this prestigious celebration, which will bring together some of the biggest names in football to pay tribute to Giuseppe Rossi’s remarkable career. Rossi, a US-born Italian international and renowned forward, is a valued member of Brera Holdings’ advisory board and contributes to the sporting side of its MCO strategy, leveraging his deep knowledge of the game to enhance the Company’s global football operations.

During his time at ACF Fiorentina from 2013 to 2017, Rossi left a lasting impact on the club with 16 goals in 34 appearances, showcasing his extraordinary talent. Notably, he scored a famous hat-trick against Juventus in 2013, a performance that cemented his place in Fiorentina’s history. His passion and dedication to the game continue to inspire young players and football enthusiasts worldwide.

Reflecting on this milestone, Rossi shared, "This is a truly special day for me and my family. Performing one last time in a stadium and city that I consider a second home is the perfect conclusion to a career I am incredibly proud of. Living out my childhood dream has been a tremendous honor, and now that I am retired, I find joy in giving back and helping young players develop their passion for this beautiful game.

During my time away from the pitch, I had the opportunity to join Brera Holdings, which has allowed me to remain deeply involved in football. We have been doing incredible work with our teams, helping them grow and reach new heights both on and off the field. It has been an immensely rewarding experience, and I look forward to continuing this journey with Brera Holdings."

"Pepito Day" is intended to be a landmark occasion for football fans, featuring a series of engaging activities including the Pepito Cup youth tournament, an exclusive Meet & Greet session, a pre-match entertainment show, and a star-studded match with legendary players and former teammates of Rossi. Notable football icons expected to participate include Gabriel Batistuta, Gianfranco Zola, Sir Alex Ferguson, Luca Toni, Borja Valero, Fabio Cannavaro, Daniele De Rossi, Antonio Candreva, Rio Ferdinand, Giorgio Chiellini, Patrice Evra, Andrea Pirlo, Sebastian Frey, and Tomáš Ujfaluši. The celebration will culminate in a grand Gala Dinner, attended by football legends, industry leaders, and distinguished guests.

"Brera Holdings is thrilled to be a sponsor of “Pepito Day,” an event that not only honors Giuseppe Rossi’s legacy but also embodies our commitment to fostering excellence in football worldwide," said Daniel McClory, Executive Chairman of Brera Holdings. "Pepito has been an inspiring figure in the football community, and his contributions to the sport align perfectly with Brera Holdings’s mission of developing and supporting talent on a global scale."

The event, organized in collaboration with Fiorentina, will serve as a platform to celebrate Rossi’s impact on football while also engaging with fans and young athletes. As part of its sponsorship, Brera Holdings will actively participate in various activations throughout the event, further cementing its dedication to promoting the beautiful game.

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is dedicated to expanding its social impact football business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and sports clubs. Building on the legacy of Brera FC, which it acquired in 2022, the Company aims to create opportunities for tournament prizes, sponsorships, and professional consulting services. Brera FC, recognized as "The Third Team of Milan," has been crafting an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The club also organizes the FENIX Trophy, a nonprofessional pan-European tournament acknowledged by UEFA. This tournament, which has been referred to as "the Champions League for Amateurs" by BBC Sport, has garnered significant media coverage, including from ESPN.

In its efforts to broaden its reach, Brera expanded into Africa in March 2023 by establishing Brera Tchumene FC in Mozambique, which quickly rose to the First Division after winning its post-season tournament. In April 2023, the Company acquired a 90% stake in the North Macedonian first-division team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev, now known as Brera Strumica FC. Additionally, in June 2023, Brera made a strategic investment in Manchester United PLC, realizing a 74% gain. The Company has further diversified its portfolio by acquiring a majority stake in UYBA Volley, an Italian women's professional volleyball team, in July 2023, assuming control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a Mongolian National Premier League team, which became Brera Ilch FC, in September 2023, and establishing a joint stock company for the North Macedonian women's football club Tiverija Strumica, now known as Brera Tiverija FC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brera Strumica FC, in June 2024.

On December 31, 2024, Brera signed of an agreement to acquire majority ownership of SS Juve Stabia srl, an Italian Serie B football club known as “The Second Team of Naples,” which will be conducted in a multi-step process, and marks a significant expansion of the Company’s MCO model. As of February 12, 2025, Brera holds a 38.46% equity ownership interest in Juve Stabia. With a strategic emphasis on bottom-up value creation, innovation-driven growth, and socially impactful outcomes, Brera Holdings has established itself as a forward-thinking leader in the global sports industry. For more information, visit www.breraholdings.com.

ABOUT GIUSEPPE ROSSI

Giuseppe Rossi is an American-born soccer star with Italian immigrant parents whose career started at Manchester United where he debuted at 17 years old and scored in his Premiership debut. He later transferred to Spain's Villarreal FC and became the highest goal scorer in club history after five years with the team scoring 82 goals in 192 games. Rossi went on to play for Fiorentina in Italy's Serie A for three years and is considered a legend at the club. He finished his career with 143 goals in 397 games played. Rossi also played for the Italian national team, where he was the top scorer in the 2008 Summer Olympics. He retired in 2023 and founded and operates the Giuseppe Rossi Academy and soccer camp in New Jersey, in addition to other businesses.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

Company Contact Information:

Dan McClory, Executive Chairman, Brera Holdings PLC

Email: dan@breraholdings.com



Attachment