Jackery Showcases Smart Essential Home Backup Solutions & Energy-Efficient Upgrades at National Hardware Show 2025

LAS VEGAS, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As spring kicks off and the season for home improvement gets underway, homeowners are focusing on upgrades that enhance efficiency, resilience, and sustainability. Jackery, a leader in reliable and innovative renewable energy solutions, is set to exhibit at the National Hardware Show 2025 in Las Vegas, showcasing cutting-edge essential home backup solutions designed to make homes smarter, stronger, and better prepared for any emergency.

With extreme weather events and power disruptions becoming more frequent, Jackery continues to innovate, ensuring people have high-capacity, easy-to-use backup power solutions that not only provide peace of mind during outages, but also support long-term energy efficiency upgrades. Whether people are looking to modernize their energy systems, reduce electricity costs, or prepare for the unexpected, Jackery offers the perfect seasonal home upgrade for 2025.

At the show, Jackery will showcase its industry-leading solar generator lineup, designed to power essential home functions during blackouts, storms, and emergencies. These plug-and-play, solar-compatible solutions keep refrigerators running, lights on, and communication devices charged—ensuring uninterrupted comfort and security when the grid goes down.

Jackery’s Latest Innovations on Display

Jackery’s 5000 Plus Essential Home Backup Kit – A Smarter Approach to Backup Power

The modern alternative to whole-home energy storage systems. Designed for seamless, automatic backup, this high-capacity solar generator integrates with a Smart Transfer Switch to instantly restore power to essential appliances—keeping refrigerators, lights, WiFi routers, and other electronics running without interruption. Unlike traditional backup systems, the 5000 Plus is modular, allowing homeowners to expand their energy storage over time—a flexible, cost-effective solution that grows with their needs.

This smart system makes it possible to save more with every charge. With the ability to prioritize solar charging and schedule charging during off-peak hours, users can optimize energy usage and cut electricity costs by up to 30% per month. When battery levels are above a set threshold, Jackery’s 5000 Plus Essential Home Backup Kit prioritizes solar charging; if they drop below, it seamlessly switches to hybrid solar + AC charging. Scheduled charging shifts energy consumption to lower-cost nighttime rates, maximizing savings.

Plus, when not in use for essential home backup, the 5000 Plus transforms into a portable solar generator, perfect for job sites, DIY projects, and outdoor adventures.

Jackery Solar Roof – The Future of Aesthetic, Integrated Solar Energy

For homeowners investing in energy efficiency and cost-saving upgrades, the Jackery Solar Roof seamlessly combines form and function. The first-ever and only curved solar tiles available in the U.S., this sleek innovation blends into modern and traditional architecture while delivering industry-leading solar efficiency of over 25%. Designed to withstand extreme weather conditions, the Jackery Solar Roof helps homeowners future-proof their energy consumption and lower electricity bills, all while maintaining the architectural integrity of the home.

Jackery HomePower 3000 – The Essential Home Backup for Every Household

As homeowners look to spring and summer home upgrades that enhance reliability, efficiency, and resilience, the Jackery HomePower 3000 stands out as a must-have essential backup solution for any home. With a massive 3,072Wh capacity and 3,600W output (7,200W peak), it delivers seamless power to critical appliances, ensuring uninterrupted comfort and security during blackouts, storms, and emergencies. Designed for effortless plug-and-play use, it requires no installation, making it a versatile and cost-effective alternative to complex whole-home backup systems. With an ultra-fast UPS (≤20ms switching), the HomePower 3000 instantly detects and responds to power outages, keeping refrigerators, lights, and communication devices running without interruption. Its solar-ready compatibility also allows users to harness renewable energy for long-term savings and sustainability. Built with a durable, long-lasting LiFePO4 battery, the HomePower 3000 is engineered for safety, reliability, and all-season performance—making it a smart and practical home upgrade for those preparing for unpredictable weather, rising energy costs, and the need for greater energy independence.

Upgrade Your Home This Season with Jackery – Visit Booth #W1001

Spring and summer aren’t just about cosmetic upgrades—they’re the perfect time to invest in practical improvements that enhance home efficiency, resilience, and comfort. Jackery’s Essential Home Backup solutions offer energy independence, affordability, and peace of mind, ensuring people are prepared for outages while reducing reliance on the grid.

Attendees at National Hardware Show 2025 can visit Booth #W1001 for a hands-on experience and to gain expert insights on integrating Jackery’s portable solar power solutions into their emergency preparedness and home upgrade plans.

For more information about Jackery and its lineup of solar generators, visit www.jackery.com .

About Jackery:

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is a leader in innovative solar generators and renewable energy solutions. Offering a diverse range of products from compact 100W units to robust 123kWh energy storage systems for whole-home backup, Jackery combines cutting-edge technology with a steadfast commitment to sustainability. Dedicated to providing reliable, renewable energy solutions, Jackery prioritizes convenience, trust, energy independence, and environmentally responsible practices. With over 150,000 five-star reviews, Jackery has earned the trust of customers worldwide. As of mid-year 2024, Jackery solar panels sold have saved 760 million kilowatt-hours of electricity and reduced carbon emissions by 758,000 tons—equivalent to the annual carbon emissions of a medium-sized city. To learn more, check out Jackery on Facebook , Instagram , X , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

