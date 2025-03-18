Legacy Insurance Advisors Selects EZLynx as Its Agency Management System to Launch New Business

Lewisville, TX., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx, an Applied company, today announced that Legacy Insurance Advisors has selected EZLynx as its agency management solution. EZLynx will allow Legacy to centralize client data into a single, integrated platform, making it easier for staff to access information and stay within one system when servicing and selling to customers and prospects.

“Before EZLynx, I struggled to keep my client information organized and had to flip between multiple screens to take care of clients, making it time-consuming when resolving claims or answering coverage questions," said Danielle Jimison, principal owner and founder, Legacy Insurance Advisors. “Now, everything is streamlined in one location, there’s no more duplicate entries or interrupted workflows, saving my staff valuable time and allowing them to serve clients more efficiently.”

EZLynx’s integrated agency management technologies provide comparative rating, agency management and automation, commercial submissions, retention tools, consumer quoting, email marketing, text messaging, online client self-servicing, and so much more. The system maximizes agencies’ potential by increasing their ability to retain current customers while acquiring new business. By providing a central location, EZLynx enables agents to generate and store quotes, policies and documents, as well as easily remarket with up-to-date information that is synced from agents’ daily policy downloads. Through advanced automation and the ability to seamlessly connect to insurers and insureds, agents using EZLynx improve productivity, simplify management, optimize serviceability and increase profitability.

"Agencies like Legacy shouldn't have to spend valuable time tracking down the right information just to serve their clients,” said Michael Streit, president, EZLynx. “EZLynx’s all-in-one system keeps all information and workflows in one place, helping startup agents stay organized so they can focus on achieving long-term success from day one."

# # #

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 37,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than 14 million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.