Minitab Extends Leadership in Statistical Process Control with the Acquisition of Prolink Software

State College, PA, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minitab, LLC, the market leader in data analysis, predictive analytics, and continuous process improvement, is excited to announce the acquisition of Prolink Software, LLC, the market leader in software solutions that automate data collection from inspection equipment for statistical process control and quality analytics.

Over the course of 40 years, Prolink has built the largest library of drivers to automatically collect data in real-time from over 320 makes, models, and versions of automatic inspection equipment like coordinate-measuring machines (CMMs), gages, and programmable logic controllers (PLCs). In addition, Prolink offers an entire suite of software solutions to automate quality analysis tasks performed throughout any organization, including directly sending inspection results to Minitab solutions for further root cause analysis.

Jeff Slovin, President & Chief Executive Officer of Minitab, said: “By acquiring Prolink, Minitab is extending its leadership in the manufacturing quality and continuous improvement arena with the addition of complementary leading solutions for data acquisition, real-time statistical process control and quality analytics. By bringing two of the most reputable brands in the quality market together, Minitab will continue to be the partner of choice to organizations around the globe looking for data-driven problem solving solutions that deliver significant cost savings and return on investment.”

About Minitab

Minitab helps customers around the world leverage the power of data analysis to gain insights and make a significant impact on their organizations. By unlocking the value of data, Minitab enables organizations to improve performance, develop life changing innovations and meet their commitments of delivering high quality products and services and outstanding customer satisfaction.

For over 50 years, Minitab has helped companies and institutions to identify trends, solve problems and discover valuable insights in data by delivering a comprehensive and best-in-class suite of data analysis and continuous process improvement solutions. Thousands of businesses and institutions worldwide use Minitab® Statistical Software, Minitab Predictive Analytics, Minitab Model Ops®, Minitab Connect®, Real-Time SPC™, Salford Predictive Modeler®, Minitab Workspace®, Minitab Engage®, Minitab Simul8™ and the Minitab Education Hub™ to uncover flaws and opportunities in their processes and address them. Minitab also offers a team of highly trained data analytic experts and services to ensure that users get the most out of their analyses, enabling them to make better, faster, and more accurate decisions. Minitab Solutions Analytics™ is Minitab’s proprietary integrated approach to providing software and services that enable organizations to make better decisions that drive business excellence.

To learn more about Minitab, visit www.minitab.com.