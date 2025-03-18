YMCA of the USA and General Motors Partner to Expand STEM Education in Rural Communities Nationwide

CHICAGO , March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YMCA of the USA (Y-USA), the national resource office for the 2,600+ YMCAs across the country, is excited to partner with General Motors (GM) to enhance STEM education opportunities for youth in rural communities across the country. Through this collaboration, Y-USA and GM aim to bridge educational gaps and equip young learners with the skills needed to thrive in an evolving workforce.

The partnership will provide YMCA staff with STEM-based educational training and serve as a model for rural STEM education in the future. By integrating STEM education with local industries such as agriculture, manufacturing, and environmental sciences, the initiative seeks to develop relevant skills and increase job prospects for young people.

The five Y locations participating in the partnership are:

The Granite YMCA (NH)

YMCA Buffalo Niagara (NY)

YMCA of Greater New Orleans (LA)

Olympic Peninsula YMCA (WA)

YMCA of Greater Toledo (OH)



Rural students often face significant disparities in STEM education compared to their urban and suburban peers, leading to achievement gaps that impact their long-term academic and career prospects. Limited access to high-quality STEM resources and advanced coursework further exacerbates these challenges. A Northwest Evaluation Association (NWEA) study in 2022 highlighted that while rural schools are dedicated to student success, they frequently struggle with resource limitations and teacher availability, particularly in science and math. Addressing these persistent gaps requires targeted interventions to ensure equitable opportunities for all students, which is what Y-USA and GM intend to accomplish.

The Y will use this opportunity to gather valuable feedback through these five rural YMCAs across the United States. The findings will culminate in a comprehensive report, offering data-driven recommendations for selecting, implementing, and scaling STEM programming in rural areas.

“Expanding STEM education in rural communities is critical to preparing young people for future workforce opportunities,” said Curtis Lemieux, Director of Out of School Time Strategy and Programming at Y-USA. “Through this partnership with GM, we can create meaningful learning experiences that align with local economic needs and ensure that all students have access to high-quality STEM education, regardless of where they live.”

“At General Motors, we believe in education’s power to drive innovation, particularly in rural communities,” said Heidi Magyar, Director, Corporate Citizenship at GM. “This partnership with the YMCA creates pathways for the next generation of STEM leaders by providing hands-on, industry-relevant learning, preparing youth for tomorrow’s jobs, and empowering them to contribute to their local economies.”

Research has shown that STEM education plays a vital role in workforce development and economic resilience. The American Institutes for Research has emphasized the importance of preparing students for future careers through hands-on, industry-relevant learning. Additionally, the Education Development Center (EDC) has highlighted the success of school and industry partnerships in fostering real-world STEM learning environments. By addressing these educational and economic disparities, Y-USA and GM are working together to create a more equitable and prosperous future for rural communities across America.

About the Y

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they’re from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships, and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y’s goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide. Learn more at ymca.org.

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.

Contact:

YMCA of the USA

312-419-8418

media@ymca.net