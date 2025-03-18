Lemongrass Announces New Services to Support SAP Customers Implementing SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP)

ATLANTA, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lemongrass, a leader in SAP consulting and transformation services, today announced the launch of a new suite of services designed to support SAP customers in the seamless implementation of SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP). With businesses increasingly looking to modernize their SAP landscapes before, during or post-RISE, these tailored solutions will help organizations leverage BTP to maximize their SAP investments, become more agile, reduce costs, and more rapidly take advantage of innovations being released by SAP.

Transforming the SAP Landscape with SAP BTP

SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) is rapidly becoming the cornerstone for organizations looking to innovate and scale with agility. As businesses face the pressure to accelerate their digital transformation, SAP BTP offers a comprehensive set of tools that empower businesses to unlock the potential of their data, integrate systems seamlessly, and drive the development of intelligent applications. However, the transition to BTP can be complex without the right expertise and guidance.

As a trusted SAP partner, Lemongrass is expanding its portfolio of services to provide end-to-end support for businesses looking to implement SAP BTP.

“Our new services for SAP BTP implementation are designed to empower businesses to embrace the future of Enterprise technology,” said Tim Wintrip, CEO at Lemongrass. “We understand that each organization’s needs are unique, and we are excited to offer a full range of tailored solutions that guide our customers through the entire BTP innovation journey—from planning to migration and ongoing optimization.”

New Services to Support SAP BTP Implementation

Lemongrass’s newly launched services include:

BTP & RISE Advisory Services : Expert advisory support for optimizing an SAP transformation with BTP and SAP RISE. These services ensure businesses can fully capitalize on BTP’s capabilities and align their strategy for long-term success.

: Expert advisory support for optimizing an SAP transformation with BTP and SAP RISE. These services ensure businesses can fully capitalize on BTP’s capabilities and align their strategy for long-term success. Clean Core Assessments : In-depth assessments of ERP systems to identify unnecessary customizations, drive down technical debt, and ensure a smooth BTP implementation.

: In-depth assessments of ERP systems to identify unnecessary customizations, drive down technical debt, and ensure a smooth BTP implementation. AI-driven Clean Core Assessments: In-depth assessments of ERP systems using Lemongrass GenAI platform to document custom code, identify unnecessary modifications, minimize technical debt, and ensure a smooth BTP implementation that keeps SAP systems stable and future-proof.

In-depth assessments of ERP systems using Lemongrass GenAI platform to document custom code, identify unnecessary modifications, minimize technical debt, and ensure a smooth BTP implementation that keeps SAP systems stable and future-proof. BTP Starter Pack : A tailored, fast-track solution designed to help businesses kickstart their SAP BTP journey, enabling them to quickly deploy the platform while ensuring alignment with their unique business needs.

: A tailored, fast-track solution designed to help businesses kickstart their SAP BTP journey, enabling them to quickly deploy the platform while ensuring alignment with their unique business needs. SAP Business AI Starter Pack: Onsite workshop to deep dive the Business AI and Joule Agents capabilities from SAP, understand the potential value for an organization, and produce a tailored SAP AI adoption roadmap to rapidly drive value from these innovations.

Onsite workshop to deep dive the Business AI and Joule Agents capabilities from SAP, understand the potential value for an organization, and produce a tailored SAP AI adoption roadmap to rapidly drive value from these innovations. PI/PO Move to Integration Suite : A seamless migration to SAP BTP’s powerful Integration Suite, providing flexibility and scalability to integrate both SAP and non-SAP systems, ensuring a unified ecosystem across all business operations.

: A seamless migration to SAP BTP’s powerful Integration Suite, providing flexibility and scalability to integrate both SAP and non-SAP systems, ensuring a unified ecosystem across all business operations. BW Move for Seamless Migration: Transitioning SAP BW systems to BTP, ensuring performance optimization and full integration into the existing SAP landscape with minimal disruption.



Why Choose Lemongrass for Your SAP BTP Transformation?

With decades of experience in SAP consulting and transformation, Lemongrass offers unparalleled expertise in helping organizations modernize their SAP systems. By focusing on the individual needs of each client, Lemongrass delivers solutions that ensure business continuity while driving innovation and growth.

Tailored, Client-Centric Solutions : Our services are customized to meet the unique requirements of each business, from large enterprises to mid-market organizations.

: Our services are customized to meet the unique requirements of each business, from large enterprises to mid-market organizations. Expert Support Every Step of the Way : We offer guidance from initial planning and implementation to post-implementation support, ensuring businesses achieve long-term success with SAP BTP.

: We offer guidance from initial planning and implementation to post-implementation support, ensuring businesses achieve long-term success with SAP BTP. Proven Track Record: Lemongrass has a successful history of SAP transformations, migrations, and system optimizations, ensuring businesses can confidently trust our services to modernize their SAP landscape.

“For 15 years, Lemongrass has been helping SAP customers become cloud native. Our new BTP practice is just a continuation of this tradition,” said Brian Dennett, BTP Practice Lead at Lemongrass. “Lemongrass has always been a trusted technical partner easing the transition to cloud and now we’re formalizing specific BTP offerings to continue supporting our customers as they innovate in the cloud.”

About Lemongrass

Lemongrass is a global leader in SAP consulting, focused on helping organizations transform their business processes through innovative solutions and technologies. With a strong commitment to customer success, Lemongrass partners with companies to drive their digital transformation journeys, enabling them to unlock the full potential of their SAP investments.

For more information on Lemongrass’s new SAP BTP services, visit LINK or listen to Lemongrass Roots podcast on BTP.

Media Contact:

Kevin Wolf

kevin@tgprllc.com