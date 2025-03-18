Tive CEO & Founder Krenar Komoni Named a “2025 Pros to Know” Award Winner for the Third Consecutive Year

BOSTON, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tive , the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology, announced today that CEO & Founder Krenar Komoni has been named a “2025 Pros to Know” by Supply & Demand Chain Executive for the third consecutive year. Recognized in the “Leaders in Excellence” category, Komoni continues to drive real-time supply chain visibility, helping global brands mitigate risk, optimize logistics, and ensure on-time, in-full delivery.

Komoni founded Tive to tackle one of the biggest blind spots in supply chain management: real-time shipment visibility. Under his leadership, Tive has become the trusted partner for global brands looking to track, monitor, and protect their shipments—every mile of the journey. Today, companies across industries—from pharmaceuticals to perishables to high-value goods—rely on Tive to cut delays, prevent damage and theft, and ensure deliveries arrive exactly as promised.

“Supply chains never stop, and neither do we here at Tive. This recognition goes to the entire Tive team and the relentless work we do to help businesses track, protect, and deliver their shipments with confidence,” said Komoni. “Every day, we push the limits of what’s possible in real-time visibility technology, and want to bring the best to the industry. We’re here to make sure our customers never have to wonder about where their shipments are—or how they are doing.”

The “2025 Pros to Know” award honors executives whose work has significantly impacted supply chain operations and performance. Komoni’s dedication to providing businesses with advanced visibility technology has helped companies navigate disruptions, optimize logistics, and keep pace with a rapidly evolving global market. For more information about Tive and its industry-leading shipment visibility solutions, visit www.tive.com .

About Tive

Tive is the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology. More than 900 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive’s cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full—because every shipment matters. For more information, visit www.tive.com .