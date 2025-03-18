TopLine Financial Credit Union Advocates for Members in Washington D.C.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative , visited Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., March 2 to March 5, 2025, as part of the annual America’s Credit Unions Governmental Affairs Conference, the credit union industry’s largest advocacy event.

During the conference, TopLine executives and officials, along with over 6,000 other credit union professionals, board members and Minnesota Credit Union Network (MnCUN) staff members, discussed several top credit union issues with key legislative staff members. The group met with U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith as well as members of the U.S. House and their staff. Meetings focused on expanding credit union’s opportunities to serve more Minnesotans, emphasizing the importance of preserving our not-for-profit financial cooperative tax status, fighting back on efforts to disrupt the interchange system, and maintaining an independent credit union regulator – all are very important to the health of the credit union industry.

TopLine spent valuable face time meeting with lawmakers and sharing members’ stories on how TopLine provides safe and affordable financial services to help members with all of their financial needs, from buying cars and homes, saving for retirement and investing in small businesses. These conversations emphasized the importance of preserving the tax status of credit unions, which allows credit unions to continue to do what they do best: focus on serving members and communities instead of chasing profits. Credit unions advocates shared with lawmakers that any limitation or curtailment of the tax status would have a dramatic impact on the $950 million in direct financial benefits Minnesota credit unions provide their members and over $4 billion in economic output in the state.

"The Governmental Affairs Conference united credit union champions from across the nation to discuss key policies, engage with legislators on Capitol Hill, and reinforce to lawmakers and regulators why credit unions are America’s best financial partner—prioritizing people over profits, strengthening communities, and enhancing financial well-being for all,” said Mick Olson, President and Chief Executive Officer at TopLine Financial Credit Union. "TopLine representatives had meaningful discussions with our state lawmakers, emphasizing the importance of preserving our not-for-profit financial cooperative tax status. This fundamental aspect of our structure enables us to build a stronger, healthier financial future for the consumers we serve."

America’s Credit Unions is the premier national trade association serving America’s credit unions. The not-for-profit trade group is governed by volunteer directors who are elected by their credit union peers. To learn more, visit www.americascreditunions.org.

Minnesota Credit Union Network (MnCUN) is the statewide trade association that works to ensure the success, growth and vitality of Minnesota credit unions. For more information, visit www.mncun.org.

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 9th largest credit union, with assets of over $1.1 billion and serves over 70,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its ten branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Champlin, Circle Pines, Coon Rapids, Forest Lake, Maple Grove, Plymouth, St. Francis and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone and online at www.TopLinecu.com or www.ahcu.coop. Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Pine, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members, as well as employees and retirees of Anoka Hennepin School District #11, Anoka Technical College, Federal Premium Ammunition, Hoffman Enclosures, Inc., GRACO, Inc., and their subsidiaries. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation.

