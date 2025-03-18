Human Augmentation Market to Grow USD 985.13 Billion by 2032, Driven by Advancements in AI, Wearable Technology and Biotechnology | SNS Insider

Austin, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Augmentation Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Human Augmentation Market S iz e valued at USD 221.99 Billion in 2023. It is estimated to reach USD 985.13 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.02% during 2024-2032.”

The Evolution Of Human Augmentation Enhances Capabilities Through Technology.

The Human Augmentation Market is rapidly transforming multiple industries by integrating advanced technologies to enhance human capabilities. This market spans applications from physical augmentation, such as prosthetics and exoskeletons, to cognitive enhancements through AI-driven wearables. Innovations in rehabilitation, like robotic exoskeletons, are enabling paraplegic patients to regain mobility, offering both physical and psychological benefits. Wearable health devices are also becoming more advanced, providing real-time vital sign monitoring for personalized healthcare management. In the military sector, human augmentation is gaining traction with technologies as if enhanced vision goggles and strength-enhancing exoskeletons designed to give soldiers a tactical edge. A notable example was the Tactical Assault Light Operator Suit, aimed at developing next-generation exoskeletons. In 2022, the U.S. Army allocated approximately USD 20 million to exoskeleton research, highlighting the growing importance of wearable technology in modern warfare. These advancements enhance soldiers’ resilience, speed, and overall performance in high-stakes environments. As technology continues to evolve, human augmentation is set to redefine healthcare, defense, and various other sectors, pushing the boundaries of human potential.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Samsung Electronics (South Korea) – Smart wearable devices (Galaxy Watch, AR/VR headsets)

Google LLC (USA) – Google Glass (AR smart glasses), AI-powered virtual assistants

Ekso Bionics (USA) – Exoskeletons for mobility assistance and rehabilitation

Vuzix Corporation (USA) – AR smart glasses (Vuzix Blade, Vuzix Shield)

Garmin Ltd. (Switzerland) – Smart wearables (Garmin fitness trackers, aviation head-up displays)

Fossil Group, Inc. (USA) – Smartwatches with biometric tracking features

B-Temia Inc. (Canada) – Dermoskeleton™ mobility assistive exoskeletons

Casio (Japan) – Wearable fitness and smartwatches with biometric sensors

Magic Leap (USA) – AR headsets for enhanced human-computer interaction

ReWalk Robotics (Israel) – Wearable robotic exoskeletons for paraplegic individuals

Cyberdyne Inc. (Japan) – Hybrid Assistive Limb (HAL) exoskeleton for rehabilitation.

Human Augmentation Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 221.99 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 985.13 Billion CAGR CAGR of 18.02% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product (Wearable Devices, Virtual Reality Devices, Augmented Reality Devices, Exoskeletons, Biometric Systems, Intelligent Virtual Assistants)

• By Functionality (Body-worn, Non-Body-worn, Modulators)

• By Technology (Artificial Intelligence (AI) Integration, Quantum Computing Augmentation, Biohacking, and Bio-Augmentation)

• By End User (Consumer, Commercial, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Others) Key Drivers • The integration of VR/AR, robotics, and AI is creating a demand of human augmentation possibilities.

• Growing of Gaming and Entertainment Industry.

Advancements in Human Augmentation across Products, Functionality, and Technology

By Product

The Human Augmentation Market is evolving rapidly, with wearable devices leading in 2023, holding over 35% market share. The growing adoption of wearable equipment for health and fitness monitoring, coupled with advancements in low-power ICs and sensor technology, has made these devices more affordable and accessible. Sensors integrated into clothing, wristbands, glasses, and other accessories enable continuous health tracking.

The human biometric system segment is experiencing the fastest growth due to rising security concerns across finance, healthcare, and public administration. Advanced biometric technologies, such as facial recognition and fingerprint or iris scanning, are increasingly used for secure authentication.

By Functionality

The body-worn segment dominated with a 55% market share in 2023, driven by the convergence of AI, neuroscience, and robotics. Consumers seeking self-improvement and health optimization are fueling demand for wearable health trackers and biosensors that provide real-time health data.

The non-body-worn segment is expected to grow rapidly, driven by advancements in neuroscience and non-invasive brain-computer interfaces (BCIs). These technologies enable human augmentation without physical implants, enhancing cognitive functions and communication. BCIs are becoming more sophisticated, offering seamless interaction with devices, medical applications, and improved accessibility for individuals with disabilities.

By Technology

AI integration captured a 42% market share in 2023, enabling augmentation products to analyze sensor data, customize settings, and optimize performance in real time. AI-powered exoskeletons and prosthetics are enhancing user adaptability and experience.

The biohacking and bio-augmentation segment is projected to grow the fastest, leveraging gene editing, tissue engineering, and implantable devices for medical advancements. As technology progresses, human augmentation is set to redefine healthcare, security, and performance enhancement across various industries.

Regional Insights: Growth and Dominance in the Human Augmentation Market

North America led the human augmentation market in 2023, holding over 35% market share. This dominance is driven by rapid advancements in artificial intelligence and the increasing demand for platforms capable of measuring system performance across various business segments. Technological innovations and strong investment in AI-based solutions further support market expansion in the region.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region from 2024 to 2032, fueled by the technological prowess of countries like China, Japan, and South Korea. These nations are heavily investing in research and development, particularly in healthcare, where demand is surging. The rise of wearable medical devices, surgical robotics, and nutritional supplements has significantly contributed to the market’s growth. China and Japan, in particular, are focusing on cutting-edge medical advancements, further accelerating industry expansion. As a result, Asia Pacific is poised to reshape the landscape of human augmentation, emerging as a key driver of future innovations.

Recent Development

Feb 20, 2024 – Garmin has introduced a 4-axis IFR configuration for its GFC 600H Helicopter Flight Control System, enhancing stability and automation. The AW109 Trekker is the first platform to integrate this technology, improving pilot workload management and mission effectiveness.

February 3, 2025 – Vuzix and Mentra have launched AugmentOS, an AI-enhanced operating system for smart glasses, including the Vuzix Z100. It features real-time captions, AI assistance, and a unified development platform for seamless app creation.

