Kiss the Ground 2025 Research Reveals Undeniable Momentum in the Regenerative Movement Yet a Massive Disconnect within our Food System

Los Angeles, CA, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiss the Ground, a leading nonprofit promoting regeneration and healthy soil, has released the findings of its 2025 Research Study that reveals both promising growth in the Regenerative Movement and a critical disconnect within the food system.

As a leading voice in the Regenerative Movement, Kiss the Ground partnered with a third-party research company to gauge public awareness of regenerative agriculture and the impact of the organization’s messages in the U.S. The comprehensive research, surveying 2,101 U.S. adults, underscores a critical issue: our current food system is broken. However, the findings are also hopeful as awareness of regenerative agriculture significantly increases in the U.S.

Overview of Findings

6.8% of U.S. adults are aware of regenerative agriculture as a solution for the wellness, water, and climate crisis, compared to 4% in 2023

74.16% of people place food with health benefits as highly important.

1 in 3 adults visited a farm or farmers market in the last year, yet only 8% of adults researched or talked to a farmer about food production

58% of shoppers don't read food labels, yet more than 50% of those that do read labels leave confused

Kiss the Ground brand awareness has grown from 6.6% to 8% in the last 18 months among U.S. adults, and up from 10.4% to 15% among U.S. adults who are aware of regenerative agriculture.

Today, 6.8% of U.S. adults are aware of regenerative agriculture as a solution for the wellness, water, and climate crisis–up from 4% only 18 months ago. With this positive growth, the Movement is heading toward the Tipping Point, cited as 15-25% awareness by experts, and defined by Malcolm Gladwell as the moment when an idea “crosses a threshold, tips, and spreads like wildfire.”

As public understanding of regenerative agriculture has nearly doubled since last year, so to personal wellness remains a top concern amongst U.S. consumers. When shopping for food items, 74.16% of people place food with health benefits as highly important.

However, Kiss the Ground cites that the majority of consumers don’t know where their food comes from and remain largely separated from their local food sources and farming communities. Only 1 in 3 adults visited a farm or farmers market in the last year, and just 8% of adults researched or talked to a farmer about food production. Furthermore, 58% of shoppers don't read food labels, and more than 50% of those who do read them leave confused.

“Our latest research validates that the Regenerative Movement is growing–and quickly–while at the same time, we have work ahead to cut through the noise in our food system," says Evan Harrison, CEO of Kiss the Ground. “The persistent disconnect in our food system demands attention. We’re at a critical juncture where education and inspiration can catalyze a transformation in how we produce, consume, and think about food. This starts with awareness. We are committed to leading this change, turning the promise of regenerative agriculture into a reality for human and planetary health.”

Kiss the Ground is working to bridge the gap between consumers and their food sources and build awareness around regenerative agriculture and healthy soil. As the Regenerative Movement grows, so are the organization’s messages. Kiss the Ground brand awareness has grown from 6.6% to 8% in the last 18 months among U.S. adults, and up from 10.4% to 15% among U.S. adults who are aware of regenerative agriculture.

Through innovative programs and resources, the organization is empowering individuals to engage with the promise of regenerative agriculture:

Storytelling and Education: Kiss the Ground educates and inspires 1M+ individuals, and 90% new audiences monthly.

5 With a Farmer: This Short Series (90-second videos) connects consumers to the people who grow their food regeneratively.

Farmer Map: An interactive tool allowing individuals to find regenerative farms near them, promoting local and sustainable food choices.

Stories of Regeneration: This mini-documentary series amplifies farmers making real change in the Regenerative Movement.

Regenerative Purchasing Guides: These resources help shoppers navigate food labels and make informed, healthy choices.

As the Regenerative Movement gains momentum, Kiss the Ground’s study highlights both the progress made and the work that lies ahead. By fostering connections between consumers and regenerative agriculture, we can transform our food system for the better. Join the movement at kisstheground.com.

Kiss the Ground is an audience-supported 501(c)(3) nonprofit promoting regeneration and healthy soil as a viable solution to the wellness, water, and climate crisis. Led by CEO Evan Harrison, the organization was founded in 2013 and has inspired millions to participate in the Regenerative Movement through storytelling, education, and partnerships.









