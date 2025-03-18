MetalCloak Conquers Death Valley with New Ineos Grenadier Suspension System

DEATH VALLEY, Calif., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetalCloak, a division of Armored Works, LLC, renowned for its game-changing off-road products, just returned from an intensive four-day testing expedition in Death Valley. The focus of this rigorous trial was the new Ineos Grenadier 2.5" Suspension System, along with the new Grenadier RockSport Black shocks.









Death Valley is the perfect environment to test the Ineos Grenadier

The results were nothing short of phenomenal, reinforcing MetalCloak's reputation for excellence and innovation in the off-road industry.

Death Valley, known for its extreme conditions and challenging terrain, provided the perfect backdrop for testing the limits of Metalcloak's latest offerings. The Ineos Grenadier 2.5" Suspension System, designed to enhance vehicle performance and durability, was put through its paces, demonstrating exceptional resilience and adaptability.

The new Grenadier RockSport Black Aluminum Bodied Adjustable Reservoir shocks performed beyond expectation, further solidifying MetalCloak's commitment to delivering top- tier products to off-road enthusiasts.

"The Ineos Grenadier is a remarkable platform with an incredible story. Our team was excited to push the boundaries of off-road engineering with this popular new rig," said Matson Breakey, Co-Founder of Metalcloak. "The Grenadier is incredibly well-built and we had to work hard to find innovative ways of taking it to the next level. This Death Valley Expedition proved we are on the right track."

"After putting the Grenadier through its paces on some of the most punishing terrain, I can confidently say our new suspension system and shocks are a game-changer," said Scott Becker, MetalCloak Media Director and the lucky driver of the Grenadier for all four days. "The way it handled rough trails, deep ruts, and off-camber obstacles was nothing short of impressive."

Metalcloak's products are proudly American-made, with a commitment to quality and performance that is evident in every component.

Based in Northern California, just a short drive from the legendary Rubicon Trail, Metalcloak ensures that each product is rigorously tested in real-world conditions. This latest testing expedition in Death Valley is a continuation of that tradition, ensuring that customers receive only the best in off-road performance.

For more information on the Ineos Grenadier 2.5" Suspension System and other innovative products, visit their full line up of MetalCloak Grenadier products.









The Grenadier Experiences all sorts of terrain from mild rocks to big boulders and everything in between.

About Armored Works, LLC

Metalcloak (Armored Works, LLC) is a leader in designing, developing, and manufacturing game-changing off-road products for Jeep, Ram, Toyota, Bronco, and Grenadier enthusiasts. Proudly American-made and based in Northern California—just 90 minutes from the legendary Rubicon Trail—our products are rigorously tested where it matters most. Since 2009, Metalcloak has set the standard for innovation and performance, delivering directly to consumers through Metalcloak.com.

