MetalCloak's 3rd Annual Toy Drive Collects 300+ Toys for Sacramento Children

Rancho Cordova, CA, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetalCloak successfully hosted its 3rd Annual Toy Drive on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at the MetalCloak World Headquarters in Rancho Cordova, California, uniting the Northern California automotive and off-road community for a morning dedicated to giving back.





Over 300 toys collected at Metalcloak world headquarters.

The event welcomed more than 100 enthusiast vehicles, including custom Jeeps, trucks, and performance cars, transforming the MetalCloak campus into a vibrant community gathering. Through the generosity of attendees, over 300 brand-new, unwrapped toys were collected and donated to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Toy Project, helping support children and families throughout the greater Sacramento region during the holiday season.

The Toy Drive was hosted in partnership with NorCal Rock Racing and 916CNC (916 Cars & Coffee), organizations known for bringing together automotive enthusiasts while supporting meaningful community initiatives. MetalCloak provided hot chocolate and donuts for participants, creating a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere that encouraged connection and participation.

Supporting the Sacramento Sheriff’s Toy Project

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Toy Project is a long-standing community program dedicated to distributing toys to children in need during the holidays. Operated with the support of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and community volunteers, the Toy Project works year-round to collect, sort, and distribute donated toys to families facing hardship, ensuring that children across the region experience the joy of the holiday season.

By partnering with the Sacramento Sheriff’s Toy Project, MetalCloak and its event partners were able to ensure that donated toys would be distributed locally and directly benefit children and families within the Sacramento community.

A Growing Tradition of Community Involvement

Now in its third year, the MetalCloak Toy Drive continues to grow in both scale and impact. The annual event reflects MetalCloak’s broader commitment to community involvement, family values, and service, extending the company’s mission beyond manufacturing and innovation.

“This event is about more than vehicles or brands … it’s about people coming together to support kids and families in our own community,” said Matson Breakey, co founder of Metalcloak. “Seeing the turnout grow each year reinforces why we do this.”

MetalCloak extends its sincere thanks to NorCal Rock Racing, 916CNC, every vehicle owner and family who participated, and the volunteers of the Sacramento Sheriff’s Toy Project who work tirelessly to serve children throughout the region.

With another successful Toy Drive complete, MetalCloak looks forward to continuing this tradition and expanding its community-focused efforts in the years ahead.

About Metalcloak



Based in Northern California, MetalCloak is a premier American manufacturer of on and off-road performance suspension systems, lift-kits, body armor, and Rubicon Trail-proven components for Jeep, Bronco, and truck platforms. With a deep commitment to innovation, education, and community, MetalCloak has redefined what it means to support the off-road lifestyle.

Press inquiries

Metalcloak

https://metalcloak.com

Matson Breakey

matson@metalcloak.com

(916) 631-8071

2484 Mercantile Drive

Rancho Cordova, CA 95742

United States of America