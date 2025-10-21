MetalCloak Unveils Grenadier 2.5″ Game-Changer Suspension Kit, RockSport Black Edition

Rancho Cordova, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetalCloak, a leader in high-performance off-road suspension systems, has announced the release of its Grenadier 2.5″ Game-Changer Suspension Kit, RockSport Black Edition (SKU 8228). Engineered specifically for the popular Ineos Grenadier, this new kit combines MetalCloak’s signature True Dual-Rate™ coil technology with high-end RockSport Black remote reservoir adjustable shocks to deliver an optimal balance of rugged off-road capability and refined on-road comfort.





Metalcloak's Grenadier Sporting the New Game-Changer Suspension System with RockSport Blacks

The Grenadier 2.5″ Game-Changer kit is designed to unlock the latent capability of the Ineos platform by providing more travel, better damping, and tunability - all while maintaining dependability and durability under extreme use. Key features include True Dual-Rate™ Coil Springs, Front & Rear Adjustable Duroflex™ Control Arms, Adjustable Durotrak™ Track Bars, and RockSport Black Remote Reservoir Shocks.

These exclusive dual-rate coils provide both a soft ride under light travel and firm support under load or full articulation. The precision adjustment and Kevlar-infused Duroflex joints offer up to 34° of misalignment and maintenance-free performance.

Built with MetalCloak’s patented Durotrak bushing system, the front and rear track bars allow the axle to be centered precisely, even after lift changes.

The RockSport Black Remote Reservoir Shocks feature patent-pending Parabolic valving optimized for MetalCloak’s Game-Changing suspension systems. A braided 3000 psi hose connects to the reservoir, and each shock includes an 8-position billet compression knob, adding roughly 15% force per click. The shocks are built for long service life with a hardened 7/8″ shaft, triple-seal design, and removable bump cap for serviceability.

All components are manufactured in the United States, with DOM steel tubing, gold zinc plating, and mil-spec hard coat anodizing on shock bodies & pistons. This combination claims the longest usable travel for its class of systems while preserving an OE-like fitment process and unbeatable ride quality on and off-road.

“We designed the RockSport Black Edition of our Game-Changer kit to bring the Grenadier community a top-tier suspension solution, one that doesn’t force compromises between off-road performance and daily drivability,” said Matson Breakey, co-founder of MetalCloak.

Whether overlanding across remote terrain, rock crawling in rugged terrain, or commuting with upgraded suspension, the new kit adapts to various needs. Users will appreciate improved off-road articulation, tunable compression, stronger control arms, better axle centering, and enhanced bump handling.

Available for US $5,799, the kits usually ship within one week of order. Installation is of moderate difficulty, requiring 6 - 8 hours of shop time. A professional suspension alignment is strongly advised following installation.

MetalCloak is committed to pushing the limits of off-road suspension technology. With multiple patented innovations, the company is known for high-performance, reliable systems that deliver in real-world use.





Comes Complete with RockSport Black Shocks, Duroflex Control Arms, Durotrak Track Bars, Custom Bump Stops

About Metalcloak



Based in Northern California, MetalCloak is a premier American manufacturer of on and off-road performance suspension systems, lift-kits, body armor, and Rubicon Trail-proven components for Jeep, Bronco, and truck platforms. With a deep commitment to innovation, education, and community, MetalCloak has redefined what it means to support the off-road lifestyle.

Press inquiries

Metalcloak

https://metalcloak.com

Matson Breakey

matson@metalcloak.com

(916) 631-8071

2484 Mercantile Drive

Rancho Cordova, CA 95742

United States of America