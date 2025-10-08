MetalCloak Unveils Revolutionary RockSport Black Coilover for Bronco 6G

Rancho Cordova, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetalCloak®, a leader in high-performance, high-flex, off-road suspension systems, proudly announces the launch of its new RockSport® Black coilover for the Bronco 6G. This innovative product features a patent-pending Parabolic Valving System, setting a new benchmark in ride quality, durability, and on/off-road performance. With this advancement, MetalCloak reinforces its position at the forefront of suspension innovation.

Throughout its history, MetalCloak has consistently pushed the boundaries of suspension engineering. From the patented Duroflex® joint to the Durotrak® bushing systems, the company strives to deliver superior ride quality combined with ultimate off road performanece without compromise. The RockSport Black coilover continues this tradition by combining aesthetic elegance with unprecedented internal design sophistication.

“We believe the future of suspension lies not in bigger parts, but in smarter design,” said Matson Breakey, Co-Founder of MetalCloak. “With the RockSport Black series, we’re delivering not just a beautiful shock, but one with real substance... a valving system you’ll feel on every drive.”

The new RockSport Black Coilovers are the centerpiece of MetalCloak’s Bronco 6G 2.5"–4" Game-Changer Suspension & Lift Kit.

Key differentiators include:

Patent-pending Parabolic Valving (#63/743,954) — Unlike conventional valve stacks, the parabolic design causes butterfly valve shims to contour under hydraulic pressure. This means the damping resistance adapts dynamically to load, yielding a smoother, more refined response at both mild and extreme driving extremes.

— Unlike conventional valve stacks, the parabolic design causes butterfly valve shims to contour under hydraulic pressure. This means the damping resistance adapts dynamically to load, yielding a smoother, more refined response at both mild and extreme driving extremes. 8-position adjustable compression — A billet aluminum knob lets the user tune compression in 15% incremental steps, enabling precise calibration between daily comfort and off-road aggression.

— A billet aluminum knob lets the user tune compression in 15% incremental steps, enabling precise calibration between daily comfort and off-road aggression. High-flow nine-port piston (6 compression, 3 rebound) — Optimized fluid flow ensures consistent damping throughout travel.

— Optimized fluid flow ensures consistent damping throughout travel. Inner recessed cap design — This allows the piston to penetrate into the cap and maximizes shaft travel within a given overall length.

— This allows the piston to penetrate into the cap and maximizes shaft travel within a given overall length. Oversized 7/8" induction-hardened, chrome-plated shaft (Rockwell C 60+ hardness) — Delivers extreme durability and long life, even under the harshest conditions.

— Delivers extreme durability and long life, even under the harshest conditions. American craftsmanship & styling — Machined in aluminum with 3/16″ wall thickness, anodized with a black “Infinity” finish, and mated to gold zinc-plated mounting hardware for both strength and aesthetics.

These coilovers are integrated into the full kit’s architecture, delivering up to 37" tire compatibility and a balanced, controlled ride.

Why This Matters — For the Enthusiast, the Installer, the Industry

Ride Quality with Confidence

Traditional coilovers often make trade-offs: ultra-stiff off-road tuning usually comes at the cost of on-road refinement. With the RockSport Black’s adaptive parabolic valving, drivers won’t have to compromise. The system intelligently adjusts damping across the load spectrum, offering control without harshness. Tunable for Every Use

From daily commuting to trail assault, the 8-position adjuster empowers users to tailor the suspension to their preferences — a rare level of control in the aftermarket. Durability You Can Rely On

Built to withstand rock strikes, grit, heat, and extended abuse, the RockSport Black is engineered to last. MetalCloak’s rigorous development and testing protocols ensure that real-world conditions don’t dictate system failure. Aesthetic Excellence

With a sleek black-on-gold color scheme and clean machining, the RockSport Black doesn’t just perform — it looks the part. For many builders, suspension components are as visible as bodywork; this kit was designed with that in mind. Reaffirming MetalCloak’s Role as Innovation Leader

The introduction of patent-pending parabolic valving underscores MetalCloak’s commitment to technology leadership in suspension design. No other coilover in today’s marketplace offers this level of fluid-responsive damping control.

The RockSport Black Edition Bronco 6G 2.5" - 4" Game-Changer Suspension Kit is available now from MetalCloak’s online catalog, with typical shipping in 1 - 2 business days.

MetalCloak encourages installers and aftermarket dealers to inquire about volume pricing, training, and integration support, as the company plans to expand the RockSport Black platform to other vehicle families.

About Metalcloak



Based in Northern California, MetalCloak is a premier American manufacturer of on and off-road performance suspension systems, lift-kits, body armor, and Rubicon Trail-proven components for Jeep, Bronco, and truck platforms. With a deep commitment to innovation, education, and community, MetalCloak has redefined what it means to support the off-road lifestyle.

Press inquiries

Metalcloak

https://metalcloak.com

Matson Breakey

matson@metalcloak.com

(916) 631-8071

2484 Mercantile Drive

Rancho Cordova, CA 95742

United States of America