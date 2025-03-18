Bioadhesives Market Projected to Reach USD 15.15 Billion by 2032 | Growing Demand for Sustainable and Biodegradable Adhesives Driving Market Expansion

Austin, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The bioadhesives market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 15.15 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.93% from 2024 to 2032. Bioadhesives are sourced from nature, with the most typical sources being plant-based polymers as well as proteins, which are gradually being recognized by consumers due to their biodegradable nature, non-toxic properties, and adherence to strict environmental regulations. Increasing awareness concerning ecological sustainability, government directives reducing carbon footprint, and innovation in bio-based adhesive formulations are factors driving up revenue growth of bio-based adhesives over synthetic adhesives. Furthermore, rising research and development (R&D) expenditure to improve bioadhesive bonding strength and application diversity is projected to bolster market growth during the forecast period.

The demand for bioadhesives in packaging is majorly boosted by the rapid growth of e-commerce and online food delivery services. As more and more customers opt for home deliveries, companies are relying on packaging materials that are safe, lightweight, and tamper-resistant to protect goods in transit. Abstract natural and renewable bioadhesives with high adhesion strength and degradability and their high application potential flexible packaging, make them highly suited to be of high interest and are rapidly emerging as an alternative to petroleum-based adhesives, which are facing increasing restrictions on the strong environmental regulations and requirements.





Which Region Leads the Bioadhesives Market Growth?

North America dominated the bioadhesives market in 2023, accounting for approximately 42% of the total market share. Factors such as the presence of major players, developed R&D practices, and stricter regulations to promote eco-friendly adhesives contribute to this. Furthering bio-based adoption in the U.S., regulations from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) restrict the use of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and petroleum-based adhesives, leading to the replacement of these adhesives with bio-based alternatives due to their lower emissions. In addition, the matured paper & packaging industry in the region is complemented by growing e-commerce & need for sustainable packaging solutions. Growing construction and woodworking sectors are the leading contributors of bioadhesives being the adoption trend of green and sustainable adhesives for both structural as well as flooring and furniture applications being driven by low-emission and biodegradable adhesives.

Market Segmentation

By Source

Plant-based bioadhesives held the largest market share of approximately 72% in 2023. Derived from sources such as starch, soy protein, and lignin, plant-based bioadhesives are widely utilized in applications requiring strong adhesion, biodegradability, and moisture resistance. These adhesives are commonly used in paperboard packaging, woodworking, and medical applications due to their non-toxic and eco-friendly nature. Their ability to replace petroleum-based adhesives without compromising on performance has driven their widespread adoption. Additionally, advancements in nanotechnology and enzyme-based modifications are further enhancing the adhesive properties of plant-derived bioadhesives.

By Application

The paper & packaging segment held the largest market share of around 38% in 2023, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable and biodegradable packaging solutions. With the rising consumer preference for environmentally friendly packaging and regulatory support for reducing plastic waste, bioadhesives have emerged as a viable alternative to synthetic adhesives in flexible and rigid packaging applications. Additionally, bioadhesives are increasingly used in food packaging due to their non-toxic and food-safe characteristics. The surge in e-commerce and online food delivery services has also contributed to the growing adoption of bioadhesives in corrugated box sealing, labels, and paper-based packaging solutions.

Recent Developments

In 2023, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA launched a new range of bio-based adhesives designed for the packaging industry, emphasizing recyclability and reduced environmental impact.

In 2023, Arkema S.A. expanded its bioadhesive production capacity to meet the rising demand for sustainable adhesives in construction and automotive applications.

In 2023, Ashland Global Holdings Inc. introduced a next-generation bioadhesive solution for medical applications, enhancing adhesion performance while ensuring biocompatibility.

