Computational Biology Market Projected to Reach USD 25.46 Billion by 2032 at 16.80% CAGR, Driven by AI and Genomic Research – SNS Insider

Pune, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by SNS Insider, the global Computational Biology Market was valued at USD 6.32 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 25.46 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.80% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. This growth is fueled by advancements in bioinformatics, drug discovery, and precision medicine.

Market Analysis

The use of computational tools in biological studies has transformed the field of biological research, allowing researchers to analyze complex biological data, predict the mechanisms of diseases, and shorten the time for developing new therapeutics. Chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders are on the rise due to the increased aging population, and the need for drug development processes that are cost-effective and efficient are major factors propelling the computational biology market. So, governments and private organizations are investing heavily in research and development to use computational biology for genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics studies. However, in more recent years, the development of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have further expanded the toolkit of computational biology, leading not just to increases in the size of datasets but now an ability to generate hypotheses for drug testing with precision.





Key Computational Biology Companies Profiled

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd – Bioinformatics and computational biology tools

Illumina, Inc. – Sequencing and bioinformatics software

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. – Computational biology tools and services

Dassault Systèmes – BIOVIA

Genedata AG – Genedata Biopharma Platform, including Screener, Expressionist, Selector, Biologics, Profiler, Bioprocess, Chromatics

Chemical Computing Group – Molecular modeling software

Schrödinger, Inc. – LiveDesign, PyMOL

Certara, Inc. – Biosimulation software

Insilico Medicine – AI-driven drug discovery platforms

Nimbus Therapeutics – Computational drug discovery platforms

Compugen Ltd. – Computational discovery platforms

GNS Healthcare – AI-driven precision medicine solutions

Evotec SE – Computational drug discovery solutions

Genomatica, Inc. – Computational biology-based industrial biotech solutions

3BioMed – Computational biology applications in biomedicine

Segment Analysis

By Service

In 2023, the computational biology market was dominated by the software platforms segment, which accounted for 40% of the market. Software platforms are at the core of computational biology and are known as computational biology tools or platforms that help in performing analysis, modeling, simulation, etc. These tools allow scientists to mine genomic sequences, model protein structures and molecular behaviour, all of which are indispensable to drug development and personalized medicine. Using AI and ML in these tools helps model large volumes of data more quickly and correctly. Implementing cloud-based solutions has made everything more accessible, allowing researchers to make the most out of collaboration and sharing their data. Companies are integrating scalable software into their existing frameworks becoming easier to use however, preferably to fit with current systems used by academic institutions, pharmaceutical companies and research organizations. This segment is poised to grow continuously with the growing use cases of these platforms in genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics research.

By End-User

In 2023, the industrial sector held the highest market share of 59.88% of all end-user segments. This segment includes pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare companies that heavily depend on computational biology for drug discovery, clinical trials, and personalized medicine. This helps these industries to accelerate drug development by identifying potential drug targets, predicting interactions between different drugs, and optimizing clinical trials. Precision medicine and targeted therapy development are also on the rise, increasing the demand for industrial-level computational biology. The limitations of traditional drug development methods and the growing need to minimize time and cost have also helped the rise of computation methods for Drug development. With ongoing investment in research and development by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, the industrial segment is anticipated to remain the leading contributor to the computational biology market.

Computational Biology Market Segmentation

By Service

Databases

Infrastructure & Hardware

Software Platforms

By Application

Drug Discovery & Disease Modelling Target Identification Target Validation Lead Discovery Lead Optimization

Preclinical Drug Development Pharmacokinetics Pharmacodynamics

Clinical Trials Phase I Phase II Phase III Phase IV

Computational Genomics

Computational Proteomics

Others

By End-User

Academic & Research

Industrial

Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America dominated the computational biology market with a share of 45 % of global revenue. The dominance of the region is ascribed to the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure, large investments in research and development, and accessibility of advanced technology. The US is a significant contributor to the market, characterized by government programs like the National Institutes of Health (NIH) that support computational biology research. Market growth in the region is also fueled by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the increasing demand for personalized medicine. Leading market players, including IBM, Google, and Microsoft, are investing in computational biology to create new products and solutions that can improve healthcare and life sciences.

Asia-Pacific computational biology market is expected to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period. Some of the major drivers are rapid progressions in healthcare infrastructure, rising government funding for biotechnology, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are also taking major steps in computational biology with government programs to foster this research and development. As an example, the "Healthy China 2030" plan promoted by China advocates the application of new technologies such as computational biology to advance the improvement of medical outcomes. The region's large population and rising personalized medicine demand are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players in the market.

Recent Developments

In late 2023, IBM rolled out an AI-powered computational biology platform focused on speeding up drug discovery and genomics. It uses sophisticated ML algorithms to interpret complex biological data in drug-target interactions highly accurately.

In January 2024, Google Health collaborated with major pharmaceutical companies to create a computational biology tool using AI to find drug candidates for rare diseases. It is expected to substantially accelerate the drug development process, greatly reducing the time and cost involved.





