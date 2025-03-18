Brandon Hall Group Launches Groundbreaking Study on AI Transformation in HR

Brandon Hall Group today announced the launch of a major research initiative exploring how organizations are leveraging artificial intelligence to transform their HR functions. The study, "Beyond Automation: Architecting the Future of HR Through AI-Powered Digital Transformation," will provide critical insights into how companies are navigating the intersection of artificial intelligence, workforce development, and organizational change.

Early findings from Brandon Hall Group's research reveal that while AI adoption in HR is accelerating, many organizations struggle with implementation challenges. According to preliminary data, 40% of HR departments currently have no formal strategy for AI expansion, despite growing pressure to leverage these technologies.

"We're witnessing a fundamental shift in how organizations approach AI in HR," said Michael Rochelle, Principal HCM Analyst at Brandon Hall Group. "The most successful companies aren't just automating routine tasks—they're reimagining how AI can break down traditional HR silos and deliver strategic insights that directly impact business outcomes."

The comprehensive study will explore several critical areas:

Brandon Hall Group's research will feature in-depth analysis of success stories, including organizations that have achieved remarkable results through strategic AI implementation. Case studies include EPAM Systems' comprehensive AI education initiative that transformed their workforce capabilities and IBM's innovative digital worker platform that reduced promotion cycle times from 10 weeks to 6 weeks while decreasing HR partner effort by 85%.

"This research comes at a critical time when HR leaders are under pressure to demonstrate the strategic value of their AI investments," said Mike Cooke, CEO at Brandon Hall Group. "Our findings will provide organizations with a roadmap for moving beyond isolated AI applications to build comprehensive ecosystems that deliver measurable business impact."

Organizations participating in the research will receive:

HR professionals and organizational leaders are invited to participate in this important research initiative by completing a brief survey at https://www.research.net/r/BHG2025AIWeb. The research findings will be released in May 2025.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group Institute™ is the premier professional development and research arm of Brandon Hall Group™, a global leader in Human Capital Management (HCM) excellence for over three decades. Our expertise has shaped the careers of more than 10,000,000 employees and executives worldwide, making us the trusted partner for the world's leading companies in future-proofing their employee development strategies.

At the core of our offerings is a powerful cloud-based platform delivering evidence-based insights across all facets of HCM. This comprehensive research foundation enables organizations to make informed, strategic decisions that drive tangible results. We complement this with an extensive suite of professional development opportunities, including self-paced courses and industry-recognized certifications, designed to upskill professionals at all levels in crucial areas of Learning, Talent, and HR.

Our renowned faculty and analysts provide expert advisory services, offering guidance to navigate complex HCM challenges and implement best practices. The annual Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards®, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management," further solidifies our position as the gold standard for recognizing organizational excellence in the field.

Brandon Hall Group Institute stands as the ultimate catalyst for organizational excellence, uniquely positioned to equip HCM professionals and organizations with the knowledge, skills, and insights needed to thrive in today's rapidly evolving business landscape.