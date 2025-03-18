Shaping the Future of Work: HP Amplify 2025

News Highlights

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At its annual Amplify Conference, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) today announced new products and services designed to shape the future of work, empowering people and businesses to create and manage their own way of working. The company unveiled more than 80 PCs, AI-powered print tools for SMBs, and Workforce Experience Platform enhancements all built to drive company growth and professional fulfillment.

"HP is translating AI into meaningful experiences that drive growth and fulfillment,” said Enrique Lores, President and CEO at HP Inc. "We are shaping the future of work with game-changing AI innovations that seamlessly adapt to how people want to work."

Leading the Future of Work

HP’s 2024 Work Relationship Index reports that only 28 percent of workers have a healthy relationship with work. Companies and people are seeking better work experiences and new advancements in technology – from seamless device connectivity to AI applications – that can help people work faster, think more creatively, and connect on a deeper level.

With customers looking to refresh their devices to Windows 11,3 HP is supercharging its PCs to take advantage of the latest technologies available with select models qualifying as Copilot+ PCs, 4 so work doesn’t feel like work:

The HP EliteBook 8 Series is masterfully redesigned with mainstream enterprise workers in mind, delivering AI-powered productivity and seamless collaboration in a repairable and upgradeable package. With NPU options up to 50 TOPS, experience up to 224% better power efficiency and up to 43 times faster AI image generation for incredible performance gains versus previous non-NPU models. 5

is masterfully redesigned with mainstream enterprise workers in mind, delivering AI-powered productivity and seamless collaboration in a repairable and upgradeable package. With NPU options up to 50 TOPS, experience up to 224% better power efficiency and up to 43 times faster AI image generation for incredible performance gains versus previous non-NPU models. The HP EliteDesk 8 Series brings AI powerfully and securely to the company’s desktop portfolio. These devices are ideal for corporate project managers and workers who need a reliable PC that can manage even the most demanding projects for smarter workflows and productivity. This is the world's first business desktop PC portfolio to protect against quantum computer hacks, 6 combining high performance with lower power consumption to reduce costs.

brings AI powerfully and securely to the company’s desktop portfolio. These devices are ideal for corporate project managers and workers who need a reliable PC that can manage even the most demanding projects for smarter workflows and productivity. This is the world's first business desktop PC portfolio to protect against quantum computer hacks, combining high performance with lower power consumption to reduce costs. The HP EliteStudio 8 AiO G1i is the perfect tool for an on-the-go employee constantly moving around the office. As the world’s first commercial PC with integrated KVM ability through HP Device Switch, 7 an employee can use the all-in-one for work or quickly plug their laptop into the AIO with a single cable to power the notebook and access all the available peripherals.

is the perfect tool for an on-the-go employee constantly moving around the office. As the world’s first commercial PC with integrated KVM ability through HP Device Switch, an employee can use the all-in-one for work or quickly plug their laptop into the AIO with a single cable to power the notebook and access all the available peripherals. The OmniBook X Series is designed for creators who need a PC that adapts to their workflow, whether it be a svelte 14-inch flip device to ideate and draw, or a powerhouse clamshell 17.3-inch PC to power through their larger-than-life creations. The OmniBook 7 Series is built for power users on their PC for all-day productivity for school or work. And the OmniBook 5 Series is ideal for families and students with a versatile design that’s built for streaming, light gaming, and personal productivity. Devices across the consumer notebook portfolio are offered in a variety of sizes with powerful Intel Ultra or AMD Ryzen™ processors.

HP is also delivering powerful new AI software experiences to complement this next generation of AI PCs. Qualifying consumer and commercial devices from HP are equipped with exclusive software designed to transform how people work in the office, at home, and everywhere in between:

HP AI Companion is an advanced on-device AI research assistant that delivers instant answers and secured file analysis, even without an internet connection. 8 , 9 New features planned for this Spring include intuitive voice and text commands and built-in keylogger protections to enhance productivity while keeping data secure on the device.

is an advanced on-device AI research assistant that delivers instant answers and secured file analysis, even without an internet connection. New features planned for this Spring include intuitive voice and text commands and built-in keylogger protections to enhance productivity while keeping data secure on the device. HP Go 10 plans to deliver seamless global connectivity for highly mobile professionals. With automatic network switching regardless of carrier, advanced fleet management, and effortless setup, road warriors can connect and be productive wherever work takes them. The HP Go service option will first be available on the HP EliteBook 6 G1q powered by Snapdragon X Series, making it the world’s first AI PC with zero-touch multi-carrier 5G deployment. 11

plans to deliver seamless global connectivity for highly mobile professionals. With automatic network switching regardless of carrier, advanced fleet management, and effortless setup, road warriors can connect and be productive wherever work takes them. The HP Go service option will first be available on the powered by Snapdragon X Series, making it the world’s first AI PC with zero-touch multi-carrier 5G deployment. Poly Camera Pro newest features make virtual interactions and video conferencing more dynamic and engaging, with AI-powered features like Magic Background, seamless streaming integrations, and presenter overlays.12 Multi-camera support, customizable aesthetics, and auto-framing transforms any workspace into a professional studio experience.



HP is changing the way customers print and manage documents, making it easier and more efficient with new features and technology:

Two new features to its collection of AI-powered tools that help SMBs simplify and enhance the print experience. The first feature streamlines the process of sharing scanned documents by using AI to summarize them and draft an email with the document attached, allowing for easy sharing via email or chat. The second feature offers automatic and guided redaction to safeguard sensitive information, ensuring that private data remains secure on HP devices without requiring a cloud connection. These innovations aim to reduce the complexity and enhance the security of document handling for small businesses.

The HP LaserJet Enterprise 8000 Series Printers are the world’s first printers that protect against quantum computer attacks 2 . They provide enhanced hardware-level security for highly regulated organizations that rely on secure printing, ensuring protection against future quantum computer attacks while seamlessly integrating with Zero Trust architectures.

are the world’s first printers that protect against quantum computer attacks . They provide enhanced hardware-level security for highly regulated organizations that rely on secure printing, ensuring protection against future quantum computer attacks while seamlessly integrating with Zero Trust architectures. The HP Latex R530 Printer is the only compact all-in-one HP Latex printer13, capable of handling both rigid and flexible media. Its digital operation simplifies workflows and maximizes space, boosting efficiency. It helps small and medium-sized print shops (PSPs) meet customer demands with high-quality prints and impressive output.



HP provides IT with valuable insights that empower employees to thrive with HP Workforce Experience Platform (WXP)14 enhancements and expanded availability. New features include:

AI Sentiment Analysis now includes AI capabilities to assess and improve employee experience by analyzing thousands of free text surveys.

now includes AI capabilities to assess and improve employee experience by analyzing thousands of free text surveys. Fleet Explorer is a new AI-powered natural language processing (NLP) tool lets users query fleet data instantly for insights.

is a new AI-powered natural language processing (NLP) tool lets users query fleet data instantly for insights. Vyopta Integration 15 enables HP and Vyopta customers to now check on the overall health of their organization’s collaboration environment in WXP.

enables HP and Vyopta customers to now check on the overall health of their organization’s collaboration environment in WXP. Pre-built scripts, alerts and dashboards help organizations monitor fleets, automate workflows.

Shaping the Future in Play

Technology can also offer people a smooth transition from work into play. According to Mohamed Ala Saayed, Senior Program Director & Fellow, Frost & Sullivan, “About 60% of gaming PCs owners likely use their systems for work-related activities in addition to gaming.”16

New gaming hardware across OMEN and HyperX delivers meaningful performance and personalization for the ultimate in gameplay:

The OMEN 16 Slim Gaming Laptop redefines portable gaming with its ultra-thin design to game anywhere. The PC delivers next-level performance with up to Intel ® Core™ Ultra 9 285H processors, 17 and comes with up to an NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Laptop GPU for next-level graphics fidelity.

redefines portable gaming with its ultra-thin design to game anywhere. The PC delivers next-level performance with up to Intel Core™ Ultra 9 285H processors, and comes with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 5070 Laptop GPU for next-level graphics fidelity. The OMEN Transcend 14 Gaming Laptop is refreshed to deliver the same powerful CPU and GPU performance as the OMEN 16 Slim for gamers and creators on the go, bringing 25% more power. 18

is refreshed to deliver the same powerful CPU and GPU performance as the OMEN 16 Slim for gamers and creators on the go, bringing 25% more power. OMEN AI is a personalized, one-click solution that recommends the best system, hardware, and gaming settings based on each unique device and game to eliminate endless tinkering. Accessible within OMEN Gaming Hub , OMEN AI is available on all HP gaming and consumer PCs.

is a personalized, one-click solution that recommends the best system, hardware, and gaming settings based on each unique device and game to eliminate endless tinkering. Accessible within , OMEN AI is available on all HP gaming and consumer PCs. The HyperX Cloud III S Wireless Gaming Headset delivers unmatched comfort and immersive audio for up to 120 hours of battery life in 2.4GHz and up to 200 hours in Bluetooth mode on a single charge.19 HyperX-tuned acoustics ensure crystal-clear audio and the durable yet flexible design, boom and boomless mic options, and customizable earcup plates let gamers play longer, sound better, and do it in style.20

