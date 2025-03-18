Nanterre, 18 March 2025

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in February 2025

I- Change in VINCI Autoroutes’ intercity networks traffic





February YTD at the end of February

(2 months) % change 2025/2024 % change 2025/2024 VINCI Autoroutes +2.0% +5.6% Light vehicles +3.1% +6.3% Heavy vehicles −3.1% +2.4%

In February, traffic across all vehicle categories rose thanks to a favourable basis for comparison. Traffic remained indeed disrupted by farmers' blockades in February 2024.1 There was otherwise a negative calendar effect, as 2024 is a leap year: adjusted for this, traffic for heavy vehicle would have risen slightly.

ç

Overall since the beginning of the year, it has risen by 5.6%.



II- Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1





February YTD at the end of February

(2 months)





% change 2025/2024 % change 2025/2024 VINCI Airports +4.2% +6.7% Portugal (ANA) -0.4% +2.7% United Kingdom +1.3% +3.9% France +5.0% +6.4% Serbia +3.2% +0.7% Hungary +16% +17% Mexico (OMA) +5.2% +7.4% United States of America -6.2% -6.0% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) -13% -12% Costa Rica -0.2% +2.3% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +5.6% +5.8% Brazil +4.4% +5.9% Japan (Kansai Airports) +9.3% +15% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +24% +24% Cabo Verde +15% +17%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period

In February, passenger traffic at VINCI Airports continued to rise in most of the network’s airports. Overall, the increase was up more than 4% compared with last year.



III- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)2





February YTD at the end of February

(2 months)





% change 2025/2024 % change 2025/2024 VINCI Airports +3.1% +4.9% Portugal (ANA) +0.8% +1.9% United Kingdom +1.6% +3.5% France +2.6% +4.9% Serbia +0.4% -1.6% Hungary +13% +14% Mexico (OMA) +5.9% +9.7% United States of America +4.5% +6.2% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) -19% -18% Costa Rica +5.0% +0.9% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +2.9% +3.4% Brazil +0.1% +3.8% Japan (Kansai Airports) +3.8% +6.9% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +21% +22% Cabo Verde +23% +24%

2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing 285,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

1 At the beginning of the month on almost the entire network and at the end of the month on several stretches in the south-west.

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88

media.relations@vinci.com





Attachment