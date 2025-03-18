Egnyte Report Reveals 28% of Americans Go Months Without Realizing They’ve Been Hacked

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Egnyte, a leader in secure content collaboration and governance, has released a new report, Hacked and Exposed: What Business Leaders Need to Know About Cyber Threats . The report reveals alarming trends in cybersecurity, including that 28% of Americans have been hacked without realizing it for months, often targeting their financial accounts, leading to monetary damages.

Based on a comprehensive survey of 1,301 U.S. heads of household, the report uncovers key insights into how and why Americans fall victim to cyberattacks. Cybercriminals leverage increasingly sophisticated tactics to exploit vulnerabilities, from phishing emails to weak passwords.

“This report highlights not only the prevalence of cyberhacks in today’s world, but the concerning fact that many people don’t realize they’ve been hacked for a significant period of time which could enable hackers to compromise multiple accounts,” said Kris Lahiri, chief security officer and co-founder at Egnyte. “It is imperative that individuals evaluate their digital presence from a security perspective on their personal and professional accounts. Taking steps as simple as strengthening and diversifying your passwords can reduce or eliminate the risk of a successful cyberattack.”

Key Findings from the Report

28% of Americans have been hacked without knowing it. Over a quarter of Americans fell victim to hacking incidents but were unaware for months.

Over a quarter of Americans fell victim to hacking incidents but were unaware for months. Vulnerable demographics: Millennials (ages 23-45) are the most targeted group, with 24% experiencing financial hacks and 23% falling victim to phishing attacks in the past two years.

Millennials (ages 23-45) are the most targeted group, with 24% experiencing financial hacks and 23% falling victim to phishing attacks in the past two years. Top hacking methods: Malicious links in text messages, phishing emails, weak passwords, and oversharing on social media are the leading causes of security breaches. Of those hacked, 32% said they share excessive personal information on public social media platforms, which can often help hackers identify password options.

Malicious links in text messages, phishing emails, weak passwords, and oversharing on social media are the leading causes of security breaches. Of those hacked, 32% said they share excessive personal information on public social media platforms, which can often help hackers identify password options. 68% of hacking victims reuse their passwords across multiple sites: Most of them reuse their passwords across multiple accounts, including personal and professional accounts.

The report also identified those professions most likely to fall victim to a cyberattack.

41% of architecture professionals reported financial hacks, making them the most vulnerable profession surveyed.

reported financial hacks, making them the most vulnerable profession surveyed. 36% of banking and financial services professionals experienced financial hacks , underscoring the critical need for robust cybersecurity in the sector.

, underscoring the critical need for robust cybersecurity in the sector. The tech industry was the most likely to fall prey to phishing and email attacks at 31%, with energy workers following closely behind at 29%.

at 31%, with energy workers following closely behind at 29%. Professionals who work in office and healthcare facilities are among the most vulnerable to hacks, with 29% of office workers and 25% of healthcare workers reporting financial hacks.

“The work location statistics will surprise many people since it's easy to assume that an organization's facility would offer the highest level of security protection,” said Neil Jones, cybersecurity evangelist at Egnyte. “The higher vulnerability rate for on-site workers is likely the result of companies with dispersed workforces prioritizing cybersecurity training, network security, and access control more aggressively than those whose workforce is exclusively on-site.”

