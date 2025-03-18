AVOCADO GREEN MATTRESS SELECTED AS OPRAH DAILY 2025 SLEEP O-WARD WINNER

Los Angeles, CA, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avocado Green Mattress, a leader in organic and sustainable sleep products, announced today that the Avocado Green Mattress was selected as winner for Best Organic Style in Oprah Daily’s 2025 Sleep O-wards. This designation is a prestigious hallmark of excellence that consumers recognize. The full list of awards can be found here: https://www.oprahdaily.com/life/health/a63962587/oprah-sleep-awards-2025/.

The Avocado Green Mattress is America’s best-rated and most beloved organic mattress, offering unrivaled comfort, support, and sustainability. This award-winning mattress is crafted with the finest natural materials, including GOLS-certified organic latex, GOTS-certified organic wool and cotton, and up to 1,379 individually wrapped support coils arranged in 7 ergonomic zones. The new Box-Top Plush model adds soft, FSC-certified Pure Talalay latex for even more pressure relief and luxury. Naturally cool and breathable, this mattress is free from polyurethane foams and fire retardants for healthy sleep and is hand-tufted and assembled in Los Angeles.

In her review of the Avocado Green Mattress, Justine Anthony, associate market editor for Oprah Daily noted: “It feels like I’m floating on a cloud! I love that it’s made from organic materials and keeps my body at a comfortable temperature all night long.”

The team at Oprah Daily are experts in choosing the best products and put their selections to the test in the second annual Sleep Awards. Editors spent countless hours trying out bedding, pillows, lavender mists, pajamas and more. To find the winners, they compared fabrics, weaves, and fillings, washed and dried items to check durability, evaluated comfort and support, and considered temperature regulation. Drawing on their decades of design and style experience, they’ve picked items that are both beautiful and functional.

About Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado's dream is to be one of the world’s most sustainable brands — the pinnacle of GOTS-certified organic mattresses, luxury bedding, and quality wood furniture. Avocado is radically honest about our sourcing, manufacturing, and materials, adheres to the most rigorous organic and non-toxic standards, and is a fearless advocate for social responsibility and environmental stewardship. We are a "Best for the World" Certified B Corporation, Fair Trade® Certified, Climate Neutral Certified, a two-time winner of the Good Housekeeping® Sustainable Innovation Awards, and the Pinnacle Award Winner from 1% for the Planet®. Fast Company® lists Avocado as a “Brand that Matters.”