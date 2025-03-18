Impact Analytics Partners with Lovisa To Deliver AI-Optimized Planning, Forecasting, Inventory Management and More

MELBOURNE, Australia and NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact Analytics™ , the leader in end-to-end AI-native planning, merchandising and pricing solutions for the retail, grocery, and CPG industries, today announced that it has partnered with Australian fashion jewelry brand Lovisa to deliver data-driven insights, improve forecasting accuracy, enhance inventory management, and ultimately deliver a superior customer experience. Through this partnership, Lovisa will leverage the Impact Analytics fully-integrated suite of planning, supply chain, merchandising, pricing and business intelligence tools including PlanSmart, AssortSmart, InventorySmart, SpaceSmart, MondaySmart and more. Lovisa is in the midst of a global expansion, growing from 400 to nearly 1,000 stores in 44 countries in just five years.

“Impact Analytics is the ultimate partner to lead our transformation into a data-driven enterprise, revolutionizing planning, clustering, assortment, allocation, replenishment, and space optimization. With their cutting-edge AI platform and unparalleled expertise, they will empower us to make smarter decisions and unlock maximum operational efficiency and value," said Chief Merchandising Officer, Bianca Featherston at Lovisa. “The company’s unified, AI-driven solutions will empower Lovisa with the precise insights needed to optimize inventory planning and management, enabling us to meet our customers’ needs with unparalleled accuracy and efficiency.”

Impact Analytics provides an entire suite of retail AI solutions that help retailers increase top-and bottom-line performance by optimizing planning, pricing and promotion, inventory management, and automated intelligence. Their AI-native retail solutions are easily integrated into existing merchandising systems to empower machine learning and artificial intelligence to drive data-driven decision-making.

“We’re excited to partner with Lovisa as they embark on this transformation and continue their global expansion,” said Prashant Agrawal, Founder and CEO, Impact Analytics. “Our AI-native tools will empower them to scale their business as they expand their global footprint. With our support, Lovisa will have the data they need to make more informed planning, forecasting, and inventory management decisions, leading to a better customer experience as well as improved revenue and profits.”

ABOUT LOVISA

Lovisa was established in April 2010 and has quickly grown to be one of Australia’s leading specialist fast fashion jewelry retailers. It has over 900 stores across over 44 countries globally, including Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Botswana, Canada, China, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Cyprus, Ecuador, France, Gabon, Germany, Guadeloupe, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Namibia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Panama, Peru, Poland, Qatar, Republic of Congo, Romania, Senegal, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam.

Lovisa strives to be at the forefront of the fast fashion retail industry and pursuant to this mission, has developed a model that ensures trends are quickly identified and its target customers are provided with a broad, quality product range.

Lovisa has developed a vertically integrated business model, through which it designs, sources and merchandises 100% of its Lovisa branded products.

ABOUT IMPACT ANALYTICS

Impact Analytics delivers AI-native SaaS solutions and consulting services that help companies maximize profitability and customer satisfaction through deeper data insights and predictive analytics. With a fully integrated, end-to-end platform for planning, forecasting, merchandising, pricing and promotions, Impact Analytics empowers companies to make smarter decisions based on real-time insights, rather than relying on last year’s inputs to forecast and plan this year’s business. Powered by over one million machine learning models, Impact Analytics has been at the forefront of AI innovation for a decade, setting new benchmarks in forecasting, planning, and operational excellence across the retail, grocery, manufacturing, and CPG sectors. Recognized for innovation and growth by Fortune, Financial Times, Inc. 5000, and the RIS Leaderboard, Impact Analytics continues to lead the way in shaping the future of business intelligence. Think differently about AI and visit Impact Analytics and follow us on LinkedIn .