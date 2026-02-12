Impact Analytics Announces Strategic Partnership with C&A

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact Analytics, a leading provider of AI-native solutions for retail decision-making, today announced a new partnership with C&A, one of Europe’s most iconic and influential fashion retailers. This collaboration marks an important step in accelerating C&A’s end-to-end digital enhancement across merchandising, planning, and supply chain. Founded in 1841 in the Netherlands, C&A operates more than 1300 stores across Europe.

Today, C&A continues to adapt its operations to support a more agile, customer-centric, and data-driven future. C&A selected Impact Analytics after an extensive evaluation of global AI and retail technology providers. C&A sought a unified, AI-native platform that could enhance end-to-end planning, elevate the customer experience, and improve business processes across buying, merchandising, and supply chain.

C&A will start its evolution with AssortSmart®, the AI-powered assortment planning solution from Impact Analytics that enables retailers to optimize assortments by region, store, channel, and customer preference. The rollout will expand to include the broader Impact Analytics end-to-end merchandising and supply chain platform, including MondaySmart®, the company’s decision intelligence hub. C&A will also leverage the Impact Analytics best-in-class size and store clustering engine, used by global retailers to increase full-price sell-through, reduce markdowns, and optimize margin.

This partnership was championed by the General Manager and Head of Impact Analytics International, Brian Crain, who has long admired C&A’s heritage and scale. “The team at C&A is open, thoughtful, and incredibly focused on best practices, which is exactly what makes a partnership like this successful,” said Crain. “We’re thrilled to support them with AI-native capabilities that will help accelerate planning cycles, strengthen decision-making, and amplify the creativity and expertise of their teams.”

With operations now spanning 5 continents worldwide and an expanding footprint across Europe and South America, Impact Analytics continues to invest in regional leadership, delivery, and client success. The company recently welcomed Markus Pfründer as Vice President of Client Success and Head of Central Europe. With over two decades of experience in retail, analytics, and digital transformation, Markus will lead a rapidly growing European client base for Impact Analytics. “C&A is a flagship example of a retailer that balances deep history with forward-thinking innovation,” said Markus Pfründer. “We’re honored to support them, and our broader regional partners, as they harness AI to unlock measurable value across merchandising, planning, and supply chain.”

ABOUT C&A:

With over 1,300 stores in 16 European countries, C&A is one of Europe's leading fashion retailers. C&A stores across Europe and online stores are visited by millions of people every day. C&A offers quality and sustainable fashion at affordable prices for everyone. For more information, visit www.c-a.com .

ABOUT IMPACT ANALYTICS:

Impact Analytics delivers AI-native SaaS solutions and consulting services that leverage agentic AI to help companies maximize profitability and customer satisfaction through deeper data insights and predictive analytics with agentic AI. With a fully integrated, end-to-end platform for planning, forecasting, merchandising, pricing and promotions, Impact Analytics empowers companies to make smarter decisions based on real-time insights, rather than relying on last year’s inputs to forecast and plan this year’s business. Powered by over one million machine learning models, Impact Analytics has been at the forefront of AI innovation for a decade, setting new benchmarks in forecasting, planning, and operational excellence across the retail, grocery, manufacturing, and CPG sectors. Recognized for innovation and growth by Fortune, Financial Times, Inc. 5000, and the RIS Leaderboard, Impact Analytics continues to lead the way in shaping the future of business intelligence. Think differently about AI and learn more at www.impactanalytics.ai.

Media Contacts

Americas

Maggie Williams Dryden

Vice President, Global Head of Marketing

maggie.dryden@impactanalytics.co