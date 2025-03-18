Banner Health names executive to lead technology-enabled care delivery

Phoenix, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physician informaticist Alan Weiss, MD, MBA, FACP, will join Banner Health as senior vice president of clinical advancement on March 31. He will lead efforts to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of care delivery through technology.

“At Banner Health, we embrace technology and are always looking for ways to innovate,” said Dr. Marjorie Bessel, Banner’s chief clinical officer. “We are thrilled that Dr. Weiss will join us to lead this work in the clinical environment. His talents and experience will greatly strengthen our efforts to bring technology to bear on safety, quality and clinician wellbeing.”

Working with clinical, information technology and innovation partners across Banner’s six-state system, Dr. Weiss will explore and roll out new technologies to streamline workflows, enhance care quality and improve patient safety. He will oversee Banner’s telemedicine strategy to expand patients’ access to primary and specialty care. To eliminate contributors to clinician burnout, he will identify and implement technologies that can reduce administrative tasks. In this capacity, Banner’s telehealth, informatics, process engineering and clinical high-reliability groups will report to him.

"Health care and technology are increasingly intertwined. With the expertise Dr. Weiss brings, we can take technology's value to the next level to benefit Banner's patients and clinical professionals alike," said Bessel.

Dr. Weiss has more than 24 years of experience as a physician informaticist with the Cleveland Clinic, Cedars-Sinai, Memorial Hermann and the BayCare Health System. He spent 10 years practicing internal medicine at the Cleveland Clinic. He also led their primary care business informatics group, the main campus internal medicine operations, and served as an internal medicine section head. Before attending medical school, he worked for Eli Lilly helping develop data entry systems for clinical trials and analyzing data for FDA reporting and medical journals.

He earned his medical and master’s in business administration degrees from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland and completed his medical residency at the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore. Dr. Weiss has received numerous awards, including the HIMSS Changemaker Award, the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives Hero Award and the Cerner Physician All-Star Award for Population Health Influence and Leadership. He is an accomplished public speaker and has authored numerous articles on medical and health information technology topics.

Banner Health is one of the largest, secular nonprofit health care systems in the country. In addition to 33 hospitals, Banner also operates an academic medicine division, Banner – University Medicine, and Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center, a partnership with one of the world’s leading cancer programs, MD Anderson Cancer Center. Banner’s array of services includes a health insurance division, employed physician groups, outpatient surgery centers, urgent care locations, home care and hospice services, retail pharmacies, stand-alone imaging centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation, behavioral health services, a research division and a nursing registry. To make health care easier, 100% of Banner-employed doctors are available for virtual visits and patients may also reserve spots at Banner Urgent Care locations and can book appointments online with many Banner-employed doctors. Headquartered in Arizona, Banner Health also has locations in California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Wyoming. For more information, visit bannerhealth.com.