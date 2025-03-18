CIA Insider Warns: Trump Administration Could Be Prioritizing Advanced Nuclear Energy Amid Growing Power Crisis

Washington, D.C, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jim Rickards, a former CIA advisor, is warning that America’s power grid is under immense pressure and faces an unprecedented challenge in meeting the energy demands of artificial intelligence (AI), cryptocurrency, and other growing industries. According to Rickards, former President Donald Trump has signaled that nuclear energy will be a major focus in securing America’s energy future. "For AI, you will need more electricity than we have right now. You’ll need double the energy that we produce right now just for that one industry if we're going to be the big player".

Rickards explains that power consumption is accelerating far beyond previous projections, putting major stress on U.S. infrastructure. "In just the next few years, America’s power demands will surge at least 10 TIMES higher than what was projected only a few years ago". He warns that without immediate action, widespread blackouts, economic turmoil, and national security risks could follow.

A Power Grid on the Brink of Collapse

Rickards points out that energy shortages are already being felt worldwide. "Major technology hubs in Europe, including Amsterdam, Dublin, and London, have already imposed bans on new data centers because their power grids simply cannot handle the demand". The U.S. is rapidly approaching a similar tipping point, as AI servers, crypto miners, and critical industries put unprecedented strain on the national power supply.

Meanwhile, Rickards notes that renewable energy solutions like wind and solar have proven unreliable for industries that require 24/7 power stability. "Solar and wind sound great in theory, but they don’t provide a constant, uninterrupted energy source for AI, crypto, or even essential services like hospitals and defense systems".

The Race for a Reliable Energy Future

Rickards points to Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), also known as 'Nuclear 2.0,' as the key to solving America’s energy crisis. These advanced reactors are compact, factory-built, and highly efficient, making them faster to deploy and far safer than traditional nuclear plants. "SMRs are compact, highly efficient, and safer than any nuclear technology ever developed".

Unlike fossil fuels, SMRs provide a consistent power supply without emissions and require minimal refueling, sometimes running for decades at a time. Additionally, their self-regulating safety features eliminate many of the risks associated with older nuclear technology, making them "one of the most secure energy solutions available today".

Trump’s Plan to Restore Energy Independence

According to Rickards, Trump’s commitment to nuclear energy marks a turning point in securing America’s energy independence. "Trump has already signed groundbreaking policies to accelerate nuclear energy development, and his administration has made it clear that SMRs will be at the forefront of America’s future energy strategy".

With AI and tech industries expanding at an exponential rate, securing a reliable and scalable power source is no longer an option—it’s a necessity. "Without decisive action, America risks falling behind in the global technology race while facing an avoidable energy catastrophe".

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the White House, Pentagon, and Department of Defense, with over 40 years of experience in intelligence, economic strategy, and financial markets. He has been involved in high-level briefings, strategic planning sessions, and national security initiatives, advising on critical infrastructure risks and economic stability. A bestselling author and respected voice on global finance, Rickards continues to provide analysis on the forces shaping America’s future.