Tidal Financial Group Announces Ticker Change for Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Financial Group today announced that the ticker symbol for the Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF (the “Fund”) will change from KRUZ to GOP. This change will take effect at market open on March 21, 2025.

The Fund, which is listed on the Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc., provides investors with exposure to publicly traded companies that are most actively traded by Republican politicians. The new ticker, GOP—short for "Grand Old Party," the widely recognized nickname for the Republican Party—better reflects the Fund’s investment strategy and strengthens brand recognition among investors. With a Republican president now in office, the party holds significant political power, making transparency into congressional trading more relevant than ever.

“This change reflects our commitment to providing investors with a transparent and politically themed investment vehicle,” said Michael Venuto, CIO at Tidal Financial Group and Portfolio Manager for the Fund. “By transitioning to the GOP ticker, we are reinforcing the Fund’s unique focus and making it even easier for investors to connect with its purpose.”

No changes have been made to the Fund’s investment objectives, strategy, or portfolio management as a result of this ticker change.

For more information about the Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF (GOP), please visit https://www.subversiveetfs.com.

About Tidal Financial Group

Tidal Financial Group is a leading ETF investment firm that specializes in developing innovative financial products designed to meet the evolving needs of investors. With a commitment to transparency, liquidity, and accessibility, Tidal Financial Group partners with fund issuers to bring unique and differentiated ETFs to market.

About Subversive ETFs

Subversive ETFs is dedicated to bringing innovative, thematic investment solutions to market. By identifying emerging trends and disruptive forces, Subversive ETFs seeks to provide investors with unique opportunities to capitalize on market inefficiencies.

