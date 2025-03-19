Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
19 March 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 27 October 2023, and extended on 27 June 2024, 09 December 2024 and further extended on 28 February 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through Numis Securities Limited (which is trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”).

Date of purchase: 18 March 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 25,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 374.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 380.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):377.90

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Including the above purchase, the total shares purchased under the buyback programme amounts to 3,741,082 of which 1,391,739 have been transferred out of treasury.

As a result, the Group's total voting rights will be 113,998,514 while the Group's issued ordinary share capital is 116,347,803 of which 2,349,289 continue to be held in treasury. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE25,000377.90

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price
(GBp share)		Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading venue
7502378.00 11:09:07XLON
1129380.00 13:26:12XLON
1013380.00 13:26:12XLON
1000380.00 13:26:12XLON
1083380.00 13:26:12XLON
1487378.00 13:26:15XLON
1211377.00 14:14:37XLON
425377.00 14:27:50XLON
630377.00 14:27:50XLON
1055376.00 14:36:45XLON
1197375.00 14:36:45XLON
192374.00 14:46:37XLON
710374.00 14:47:24XLON
195374.00 14:47:24XLON
737379.00 15:23:45XLON
185379.00 15:23:45XLON
1147379.00 15:25:45XLON
1139378.00 15:27:13XLON
357377.00 16:03:13XLON
238377.00 16:12:34XLON
258378.00 16:17:07XLON
400378.00 16:17:07XLON
21378.00 16:17:07XLON
329378.00 16:17:07XLON
179378.00 16:17:07XLON
745378.00 16:17:07XLON
436378.00 16:17:07XLON

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Deutsche Numis
Charles Farquhar / Rajesh Iyer
+44 (0) 207 260 1000 

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 