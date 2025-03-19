Virtune AB (Publ) launches Virtune Chainlink ETP on Nasdaq Helsinki

Helsinki, March 19th, 2025 - Virtune, a Swedish regulated digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange-traded products, today announced the listing of Virtune Chainlink ETP on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Virtune recently introduced the first seven crypto ETPs in Finland on Nasdaq Helsinki, receiving a strong reception in the Finnish market. The previously listed products include Virtune Bitcoin ETP, Virtune Staked Ethereum ETP, Virtune Staked Solana ETP, Virtune XRP ETP, Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP, Virtune Staked Cardano ETP and Virtune Avalanche ETP. To meet the growing demand from Finnish investors, Virtune has now expanded its offering with an additional crypto ETP on Nasdaq Helsinki.

About Virtune Chainlink ETP

Virtune Chainlink ETP provides exposure to Chainlink. Like all of Virtune’s exchange-traded products, Virtune Chainlink ETP is 100% physically backed and fully collateralized, denominated in EUR for the Finnish investors, and available through brokers and banks such as Nordnet.

Key Information about Virtune Chainlink ETP and what it offers to investors :

1:1 exposure to Chainlink

100% physically backed by LINK

1.49% annual management fee

Virtune Chainlink ETP

Full name: Virtune Chainlink ETP

Short name: Virtune Chainlink

Nasdaq Helsinki Ticker: VIRLINKE

Trading currency: EUR

First day of trading: Wednesday 19th of March 2025

ISIN: SE0021149259

Stock exchange: Nasdaq Helsinki and Nasdaq Stockholm

Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune:

“After witnessing the strong interest from the Finnish audience in our crypto ETPs during the first months since our initial listings on Nasdaq Helsinki, we have also seen significant investor demand for Chainlink through our ETP since its listing on Nasdaq Stockholm in November 2023. As a natural next step, we are excited to continue our expansion in Finland by introducing Virtune Chainlink ETP on Nasdaq Helsinki.”

If you, as an (institutional) investor, are interested in meeting with Virtune to discuss the opportunities our ETPs offer for your asset management services or to learn more about Virtune and our ETPs, please do not hesitate to contact us at hello@virtune.com. You can also read more about Virtune and our ETPs at www.virtune.com and register your email address on our website to subscribe to our newsletters, which cover updates on Virtune's upcoming ETP launches and other news related to digital assets.

Press contact

Christopher Kock, CEO Virtune AB (Publ)

christopher@virtune.com

+46 70 073 45 64

Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

Crypto investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice; investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, there is no guarantee of getting back invested capital. Read the prospectus, KID, terms at virtune.com.