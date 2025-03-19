Struggling with High Costs and Inefficiencies in Global Gaming Support? GPTBots.ai Reinvents Customer Service with AI

HONG KONG, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPTBots.ai has partnered with an international gaming company to transform its customer service operations. By seamlessly integrating GPTBots’ AI-powered solution into the client’s existing Livechat system, the collaboration has significantly enhanced service efficiency, reduced workload, and improved player satisfaction.

Challenges of a Growing Global Business

Initially, the gaming company relied on Livechat as its primary tool for real-time customer support. This system enabled the support team to handle inquiries related to system updates, account issues, and game events, ensuring a direct and responsive communication channel with players.

However, as the company’s global business expanded and its player base grew, the limitations of solely using Livechat became increasingly evident. The client encountered several challenges:

High Volumes of Repetitive Inquiries: Questions about system maintenance schedules, privacy compliance, and game events overwhelmed the support team, consuming valuable resources.

Global Player Base Demands: The need for multi-language support and 24/7 availability to cater to players across different time zones placed immense pressure on the team.

Efficiency Bottlenecks: Despite Livechat’s capabilities, the growing workload hindered the team’s ability to maintain response speed and quality.

GPTBots’ Tailored AI Solution

To address these challenges, GPTBots implemented a customized AI-powered solution designed to complement and enhance the client’s existing Livechat system. Key features included:

Seamless Livechat Integration: AI agents managed the majority of repetitive inquiries, escalating unresolved or complex issues to human agents when necessary.





Advanced Intent Recognition: The AI accurately identified user intents and routed queries to the appropriate knowledge base for swift resolution.

Efficient Knowledge Base Retrieval: Leveraging scenario-specific knowledge bases, the AI provided quick, accurate, and multilingual responses, significantly reducing response times.

Tangible Results Delivered

The deployment of GPTBots’ AI solution delivered measurable and impactful results:

65% Reduction in Workload: The AI bot efficiently handled repetitive inquiries, allowing human agents to focus on more complex and high-value issues.

Faster Response Times: Players received instant, accurate answers, resulting in a smoother and more satisfying experience.

Enhanced Global Support: Multi-language capabilities and 24/7 availability ensured seamless support for a global player base, alleviating the strain on the support team.

Increased Player Satisfaction: Consistent and reliable responses built trust and improved overall satisfaction levels.

“By integrating seamlessly with Livechat, GPTBots enables businesses to achieve a ‘hassle-free technology upgrade,’ eliminating the need for platform replacement while rapidly improving service efficiency,” said the support team lead. “This integration reduces costs and offers flexible scalability, empowering businesses to embrace intelligent customer service with ease.”

About GPTBots.ai

GPTBots.ai is an enterprise AI agent platform that empowers businesses to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive growth. Offering end-to-end AI solutions across customer service, knowledge search, data analysis, and lead generation, GPTBots enables enterprises to harness the full potential of AI with ease. With seamless integration into various systems, and support for scalable, secure deployments, GPTBots is dedicated to reducing costs, accelerating growth, and helping businesses thrive in the AI era.

For more information, visit www.gptbots.ai.

Media Contact:

Silvia

Senior Marketing Manager

marketing@gptbots.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96aeaa2d-26ce-416d-b91b-dc4ed40300ec