Beam Global and Zero Motorcycles to Demonstrate Sustainable Product Bundles at Upcoming MotoGP and TEVCON Events

SAN DIEGO, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, today announced that together with Zero Motorcycles, the global leader in electric motorcycles, it will demonstrate the BeamPatrol™ and Zero Motorcycles DSR/X and FX product bundles to military, law enforcement, first responder and civilian motorcycle enthusiasts. Demonstration attendees will experience both companies’ technology offerings, combining high performance, low maintenance, cutting edge motorcycles with rapidly deployed, zero construction, zero utility bill, secure and robust sustainable charging infrastructure.

Beam Global and Zero Motorcycles will host a series of demonstrations starting at two major upcoming events: the prestigious MotoGP in Austin, Texas, on March 27, 2025, and the TEVCON at Broadway Pier in San Diego, California, from April 2 to 4, 2025. The BeamPatrol™ product bundle which includes four Zero Motorcycles DSR/X with law enforcement livery will be on display at TEVCON and attendees will be able to take test rides of DSR/X and FX models in Austin, powered by sunshine.

"As a longtime Zero rider, I am thrilled to collaborate with Zero Motorcycles, a company that shares our commitment to sustainability and innovation," said Beam Global CEO, Desmond Wheatley. "We know that law enforcement agencies and others in Europe, Asia and the United States are increasingly looking for the speed, silence and sustainability that Zero’s products deliver. We also know that a bundled product that includes the bikes, the charging infrastructure and all the fuel the bikes will ever consume under a single invoice and deployed in an hour without any on-site work, is a solution which has been welcomed by prospective customers. I’m looking forward to seeing our demo events at MotoGP and TEVCON which will demonstrate the power, performance and economic benefits of electric motorcycles charged by Beam Global’s products."

Beam Global’s event pages contain additional detail, and you can schedule a demonstration now by sending an email to beamteam@beamforall.com.

"Working with Beam Global allows us to further our mission of making electric motorcycles accessible to everyone," said Zero Motorcycles Christian Marti, SVP Marketing, Sales & Service. "Together, we aim to inspire individuals to embrace electric vehicles not just for their performance, but also for their positive impact on the environment. Riding on Sunshine delivers the ultimate combination of high performance, zero emissions and lower costs."

Join Beam Global and Zero Motorcycles at MotoGP and TEVCON to explore the future of transportation and learn more about how electric vehicles can change the world for the better. For more information about the events and to register, visit www.beamforall.com/events.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage and vital energy security. With operations in the U.S. and Europe, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, save time and money and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA with facilities in Chicago, IL and Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and X (formerly Twitter).

Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global’s actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About Zero Motorcycles

Zero Motorcycles is the global leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains. Designed and crafted in California, Zero Motorcycles combines Silicon Valley technology with traditional motorcycle soul to elevate the motorcycling experience for forward-thinking riders around the world.

