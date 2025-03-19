Creative Realities Powers Digital Transformation at Rogers Arena, Marking First Major Canadian Sports & Entertainment Deployment

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX), a leading provider of digital signage and media solutions, announces the successful modernization of Rogers Arena, home of the Vancouver Canucks, marking the company’s first full-scale deployment in Canada’s IPTV and live venue industry.

As part of a broader venue-wide technology refresh, Creative Realities along with the Uniguest team has transformed Rogers Arena into a state-of-the-art venue, enhancing fan engagement, food & beverage operations, and advertising opportunities. The deployment includes over 900 digital displays powered by Uniguest’s Tripleplay IPTV and Digital Signage solution and LG Electronics Canada’s high-definition screens strategically placed across concourses, suites, food counters, retail spaces, clubs, and restrooms.

“We were looking to modernize Rogers Arena with cutting-edge digital solutions that could elevate the fan experience while improving operational efficiency and maximizing engagement,” said Nguyen Nguyen, Sr. Vice President of Technology for the Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Aquilini Group. “Creative Realities brought the expertise and execution we needed, and their ability to deliver at scale with remarkable speed was a key factor in the success of this project.”

The Rogers Arena upgrade enhances content delivery, fan engagement and operational efficiency, including:

New digital infrastructure supporting over 900 endpoints with IPTV network connectivity.

Advanced content strategy featuring POS-integrated digital menu boards designed to optimize food and beverage sales.

Moments of Exclusivity Triggers, allowing the arena to synchronize all screens during key moments, such as goal celebrations, ensuring fans never miss a second of the action.

A high-end hospitality approach, leveraging digital content to showcase premium food and beverage offerings, aligning with the Canucks’ ownership’s expertise in the restaurant industry.

“This project is a milestone not just for Rogers Arena but for the broader Canadian sports and entertainment market,” said Lee Summers, President of Sports and Entertainment at Creative Realities. “It demonstrates how forward-thinking digital solutions can transform live venues, creating new opportunities for fan engagement, sponsorship activation and revenue growth. We’re honored to partner with the Canucks in redefining service and innovation in sports and entertainment.”

A key differentiator of this deployment is the integration of customized content strategies designed to maximize fan engagement while encouraging higher-value interactions throughout the venue. Creative Realities’ dynamic digital signage solutions create real-time opportunities to highlight premium hospitality offerings, seamlessly influence purchasing decisions, and drive greater concession and merchandise sales.

“With a strong focus on premium food and beverage experiences, the Canucks had a unique challenge: how to maintain their high-end brand identity while leveraging digital innovation,” said Mike Della Mora, Sales Director, Business Solutions at LG Electronics. “By integrating LG’s high-definition displays with a strategic content approach, the team can create visually stunning menus and promotional content that enhance the fan experience while driving engagement and sales.”

Unlike many sports venues where digital signage primarily promotes standard concessions, Rogers Arena’s strategy is designed to elevate the premium hospitality experience. With a focus on handcrafted cocktails, curated beverage experiences, and high-end dining options, the venue leverages digital displays to showcase these offerings and enhance the overall fan experience through a sophisticated, restaurant-quality approach.

“The deployment at the Rogers Arena is amazing; our technology is suited perfectly for this environment and the Canucks use case. However, the key ingredient with any deployment like this is having the right partner to advise on content, strategy, and approach. We’re absolutely delighted to work with CRI on this and other projects, a partner with all these skills and more,” added Uniguest’s executive vice president of marketing, James Keen.

While CRI has a very strong footprint in the US Market, providing services to over 50 Professional Sports venues, this project marks Creative Realities’ first major Canadian sports venue deployment, a significant milestone in an industry where venues often prioritize local vendors. With an established presence in Canada through its Ontario office, Creative Realities was well-positioned to enter the market. By committing to local installation and service providers, the company ensured seamless execution while delivering a large-scale, high-impact transformation. The successful Rogers Arena deployment reinforces Creative Realities’ expertise in meeting the complex needs of top-tier venues.

“Rogers Arena’s transformation is a testament to what’s possible when cutting-edge technology meets a strategic, localized approach,” said Summers. “This deployment not only enhances the fan experience but also showcases how digital innovation can drive new revenue opportunities and set a new benchmark for live venue engagement in Canada.”

While Phase One of the modernization project focused on infrastructure, IPTV deployment, and content strategy, discussions are already underway for Phase Two.

As Creative Realities continues to grow in the Canadian market, this project serves as a model for future stadium transformations, setting the stage for expanded partnerships across the NHL and beyond.

For more information on Creative Realities’ live venue solutions, visit cri.com.

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities helps clients use the latest omnichannel technologies to inspire better customer experiences. CRI designs, develops, and deploys consumer experiences for high-end enterprise-level networks, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to automotive, advertising networks, apparel & accessories, convenience stores, food service/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues.

Contacts

Media Inquiries

Breanne Ngo

bngo@ideagrove.com

Investor Relations

Chris Witty, Darrow Associates

646-438-9385

cwitty@darrowir.com

ir@cri.com

https://investors.cri.com