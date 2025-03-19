Gogo announces Gulfstream GV and Gulfstream G550 STC for Plane Simple Ka-band terminal

Broomfield, CO., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) has confirmed Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) approval by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for its Plane Simple® Ka-band tail mount terminal for Gulfstream GV and Gulfstream G550 aircraft. This latest development marks another significant milestone in the Plane Simple antenna series rollout.

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. developed the STC at its Savannah, Georgia, headquarters in collaboration with Gogo. This adds to the existing Plane Simple Ka-band STCs already available on Gulfstream G650 and Gulfstream G650ER aircraft. The terminal optimizes the SD Modem Unit (SMU), which is integrated with the SD Gateway Router to distribute high-speed broadband to passenger and crew devices. The Ka-band hardware is available now for installation through authorized Gulfstream and Jet Aviation service centers. Work continues on an aftermarket STC for Gulfstream G500 and Gulfstream G600 models, with completion expected later in the year.

Connecting with existing Viasat GX satellites powering the Jet ConneX service, the Ka-band antenna is the first terminal in business aviation built to optimize compatibility with Viasat next-generation GX satellites. These will transmit dual polarity signals, more than doubling the volume of data transmitted and received to deliver an enhanced connectivity experience supporting video conferences, streaming and increased network priority for business aviation users.

“The latest STC in our growing portfolio gives Gulfstream GV and G550 owners and operators access to more speed, more data, and more service plan flexibility and facilitates dual-dissimilar options for optimized global connectivity through our multi-orbit, multi-band strategy,” says Gogo CEO, Chris Moore. “At the same time, forward compatibility with Viasat’s next-generation GX satellites helps operators to future-proof their connectivity fit, which is complemented by the added value delivered through the Gogo ecosystem, including expert global customer support, unparalleled cybersecurity services, and a connectivity portfolio designed to evolve with the changing connectivity landscape.”

Gogo provides cabin connectivity service plans on both in-production and in-service legacy aircraft for the Gulfstream Connectivity Service program.

Photo Caption: Gogo Plane Simple® Ka-band terminal certified for Gulfstream G550

About Gogo

Gogo is the only multi-orbit, multi-band in-flight connectivity provider offering connectivity technology purpose-built for business and military/government aviation. Its industry-leading product portfolio offers best-in-class solutions for all aircraft types, from small to large, heavy jets, and beyond.

The Gogo offering uniquely incorporates Air-to-Ground technology with high-speed satellite networks to deliver consistent, global tip-to-tail connectivity through a sophisticated suite of software, hardware, and advanced infrastructure supported by a 24/7/365 in-person customer support team.

Gogo consistently strives to set new standards for reliability, security and innovation, and is shaping the future of inflight aviation to make it easier for every customer to stay connected beyond all expectations.



