CTERA Edge-to-Cloud File Services Now Available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

New York, NY, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTERA, a hybrid cloud data platform leader, today announced the availability of CTERA Edge-to-Cloud File Services in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. CTERA customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management. Two solutions are now offered: a fully-managed Hosted Data Service for quick deployment, and a self-hosted Private Data Service for enhanced control and flexibility.

Powered by Microsoft Azure, CTERA enables organizations to modernize their traditional NAS infrastructure with cloud-native file services that extend from edge to cloud, offering enhanced availability, cyber resiliency, and scalability—while significantly reducing costs. With continuous data protection to Azure Blob Storage and global file access, CTERA empowers IT teams to elastically scale their infrastructure, eliminate disaster-related interruptions, and boost the productivity of a distributed hybrid workforce. Certified for military use, CTERA addresses critical privacy and cybersecurity concerns with a zero-trust architecture and active defense measures to safeguard sensitive data. Customers leveraging Azure also benefit from CTERA's integration with Microsoft Sentinel for real-time threat detection and comprehensive visibility into all file activity across both on-premises and cloud environments.

"Organizations need a modern file data services platform that seamlessly integrates with their cloud strategy while not compromising on security and performance," said Saimon Michelson, VP of Alliances at CTERA. "By making CTERA available on the Azure Marketplace, we’re simplifying deployment and procurement, allowing customers to leverage Azure’s scalability with the flexibility to choose between a fully managed or self-hosted solution."

“Microsoft welcomes CTERA to Azure Marketplace, where global customers can find, try, and buy from among thousands of partner solutions,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “Azure Marketplace and trusted partners like CTERA help customers do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter.”

About CTERA

CTERA is the global leader in secure edge-to-cloud file services, enabling enterprises to manage and protect their data across distributed environments. With a focus on security, scalability, and seamless integration, CTERA's Hybrid Cloud Data Platform empowers organizations to unify their file services and AI data management strategies under a single, secure umbrella. For more information, visit www.ctera.com.