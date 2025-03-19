Redwood Launches Inaugural Women in Logistics (WIL) Road Tour, Celebrating 8 Years of WIL Impact

CHICAGO, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest growing fourth party logistics (4PL) providers in North America, is proud to announce its 8th annual Women in Logistics (WIL) event. For the first time since its inception, Redwood will take this event on the road, across three locations, to bring together professionals, thought leaders and innovators from across the supply chain industry to celebrate and support the accomplishments of women in logistics.

“Bringing together dynamic, trailblazing leaders at the start of our 2025 Women in Logistics series marks an incredible moment to honor their achievements and learn from their experiences,” said Emily Weiser, Senior Vice President, Modern 4PL Strategy at Redwood. “These leaders aren’t just shaping logistics; they’re redefining what leadership looks like in this industry. Our event will offer attendees the rare opportunity to engage with some of the most impactful voices in logistics, fostering collaboration, innovation and leadership development for women who will drive the future of our field.”

The first event in the three-city road tour, will take place on April 10, 2025 in Monterrey, MX, ahead of Redwood’s Cross Border Logistics Council (CBLC) event. Featured speakers include customers Karin Helgren, Senior Manager Inbound Logistics at Four Hands, Shirley Garrison, Associate Director of Transportation, Logistics, and Trade Compliance at Kubota and moderator Lily Chang, Board Director at Amateras AEA. These industry leaders will share insights on cultural shifts they’ve experienced while working between Mexico and the U.S. and discuss the strategic partnerships shaping the future of cross-border logistics, emphasizing the role of women in pushing the industry forward.

The second WIL event will take place on May 5, 2025 in Orlando, FL with the theme of Resilience and Transformation: Women Navigating the Next Era of Global Supply Chains. This event will focus on career development, leadership strategies and industry insight and feature customer Beth Ferebee, VP of Transportation at The Toro Company and partner Kari Mahaffey, Senior Vice President at Oracle. Beth and Kari will discuss actionable ways to encourage women to take on more leadership positions, how to build a resilient voice through negotiation skills and how women will continue to influence the future of logistics.

The final event in the Redwood WIL series will take place on October 1, 2025, at Redwood’s headquarters in Chicago, IL.

“Our WIL events aren’t just about recognizing the exceptional women who have already paved the way—they’re about inspiring and connecting the next generation of female leaders who will continue to reshape this industry,” added Weiser.

Join Redwood and our incredible WIL speakers in Monterrey, Orlando or Chicago to celebrate the accomplishments of women in the supply chain industry and help shape the future of the logistics industry.

