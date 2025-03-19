Coalesce Expands Data Platform With CastorDoc Acquisition and Introduces Catalog

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coalesce, the data transformation company, has acquired CastorDoc, the AI-powered data catalog company. With the acquisition, CastorDoc is now Coalesce Catalog, an intuitive, AI-driven metadata management solution for modern data teams. While the name has changed, the product remains the same—continuing to deliver industry-leading data governance and discovery as part of the Coalesce product suite.

This acquisition expands Coalesce’s data transformation platform with dynamic metadata management and AI-assisted discoverability features. The integration provides immediate benefits for all data consumers by offering full visibility into data flow from source to insight, while establishing a long-term vision of embedding governance into the data development process from the start, rather than as an afterthought.

Coalesce Catalog’s AI-powered data catalog and intuitive documentation capabilities democratize data access, allowing technical and non-technical customers to understand and interact with information via AI agents. This acquisition aligns with Coalesce’s mission to simplify data transformation, bridging the gap between engineers, analysts, and business leaders to reduce complexity in the data ecosystem.

“Maximizing value for every data practitioner is core to the Coalesce mission. We’re thrilled to be the first Modern Data Stack vendor to make a cross-category acquisition with CastorDoc, whose team and vision align perfectly with ours,” said Armon Petrossian, Co-founder and CEO of Coalesce. “This strategic move accelerates our innovation roadmap, offering customers and partners an integrated data transformation and governance solution that’s unmatched in today’s market.”

A Defining Moment for the Modern Data Stack

“This is a pivotal moment for the Modern Data Stack. While many have predicted consolidation, this is the first true example of two high-growth, early-stage companies joining forces across different parts of the stack,” said Sanjeev Mohan, Principal at SanjMo and former Research VP at Gartner. “By combining best-in-class capabilities across transformation and data governance, this move expands Coalesce’s total addressable market and sets a new precedent for how data teams utilize tightly integrated, multi-cloud solutions that span multiple stages of the data lifecycle.”



A Phased Approach to Product Integration

The strategic roadmap outlines an incremental approach to deepening product connectivity:

Short-term: Automated lineage tracking from source to business intelligence, improved discoverability, and AI-enabled metadata insights.

Automated lineage tracking from source to business intelligence, improved discoverability, and AI-enabled metadata insights. Long-term: A fully integrated platform with governance, observability, and intelligence capabilities embedded into the data transformation lifecycle. Powered by agentic AI, the platform will automate data management, adapt to business needs, and enhance decision-making at every stage, allowing people to build, manage, and consume trusted data efficiently.

For current CastorDoc customers, nothing changes except the name—the product experience remains the same, and all existing functionality continues as is. With Coalesce, customers can expect significant investments in innovation and expanded capabilities—all enabled by AI automation.

Expanding Coalesce’s Vision for Data Management

This acquisition strengthens the Coalesce transformation platform beyond data teams—empowering more users with greater access to trusted data. This integration will:

Enable end-to-end data lineage & visibility: Track data transformations, dependencies, and historical context from ingestion to business intelligence apps, improving transparency and trust.

Track data transformations, dependencies, and historical context from ingestion to business intelligence apps, improving transparency and trust. Strengthen AI-powered development & knowledge sharing: Empower teams to accelerate data transformation and collaboration using AI, making data more accessible and improving quality without compromising governance.

Empower teams to accelerate data transformation and collaboration using AI, making data more accessible and improving quality without compromising governance. Embed governance into data workflows: Move governance from a disconnected, after-the-fact process to an integrated, proactive approach embedded directly into data transformation. By shifting governance left, business definitions and compliance policies become part of data development from the start—ensuring accuracy, trust, and collaboration between technical and business teams, without slowing them down.

Move governance from a disconnected, after-the-fact process to an integrated, proactive approach embedded directly into data transformation. By shifting governance left, business definitions and compliance policies become part of data development from the start—ensuring accuracy, trust, and collaboration between technical and business teams, without slowing them down. Leverage dynamic metadata for smarter decisions: Move beyond static catalogs with dynamic metadata management, providing detailed context and enabling real-time decision-making, automation, and knowledge sharing.

Move beyond static catalogs with dynamic metadata management, providing detailed context and enabling real-time decision-making, automation, and knowledge sharing. Enhance collaboration across teams: Empower engineers, analysts, and business users to build, manage, and utilize data assets confidently within a shared, AI-enhanced environment.

Empower engineers, analysts, and business users to build, manage, and utilize data assets confidently within a shared, AI-enhanced environment. Scale with an intelligent data transformation platform: Unify data pipeline development, discoverability, and governance into a single platform, allowing organizations to build, govern, and innovate at any scale.

“We built CastorDoc to make data accessible to everyone by providing an AI-driven catalog that helps people document, discover, and navigate their data effortlessly,” said Tristan Mayer, Co-founder and CEO of CastorDoc. “Joining Coalesce allows us to accelerate this mission, empowering technical and non-technical professionals with trusted, high-quality data. We’re excited for what’s ahead.”

For more information on this acquisition and what it means for customers, visit Building the Future of Data Together: Why Coalesce Acquired CastorDoc .