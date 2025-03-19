Press release

Newly awarded public tender: Establishment and operation of an external hosting environment for Brugerklubben SBSYS

Aalborg, 19 March 2025 - Contain by Netic, a Trifork subsidiary, has recently been awarded a public tender for the establishment and operation of an external hosting environment for Brugerklubben SBSYS. Brugerklubben SBSYS is a Danish association of 41 municipalities and 2 regions that oversees the development of the Electronic Document and Records Management Systems (EDRMS), SBSYS, and SBSIP, which in total support the daily workflow for more than 50,000 users.

Contain by Netic has been selected to establish and operate an external operating environment that will facilitate the operation of SBSYS and SBSIP for all members. The project involves migrating key components from Hetzner in Germany to Contain by Netic's Danish infrastructure. Additionally, operations will be consolidated from members’ decentralized environments into a centralized, external hosting environment in Netic’s data center.

As part of the agreement, Contain by Netic is delivering a PaaS (Platform as a Service) solution based on Managed Kubernetes. This enables Brugerklubben SBSYS to offload all complexity to Contain by Netic while maintaining the flexibility to scale as needed.

Claus Hansen, CCO at Netic, comments on the agreement:

“It is a great recognition of our expertise that Brugerklubben SBSYS has chosen Contain by Netic as the managed platform for their critical EDRM systems. With more than 50,000 daily users, reliability and scalability are paramount, and we are proud to take on this critical responsibility. As part of the project, we are moving key components from Germany to a Danish public cloud hosted in Netic’s local data center - an essential step for data protection and compliance. We appreciate the trust placed in us and look forward to a strong four-year partnership, where we will provide modern, secure, and future-proof operations for Brugerklubben SBSYS.”

The contract has a duration of 48 months. During this period, Contain by Netic will ensure stable and consistent operations while maintaining seamless collaboration with Brugerklubben SBSYS’s other vendors.

