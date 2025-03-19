Pipefy Adds AI Agents to Process Automation Solution

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipefy , a process automation platform, today announced the addition of AI Agents to its solution, to facilitate manual and repetitive processes within companies' workflows.

Pipefy AI Agents are AI-based systems that can be autonomous or supervised and are designed to perform tasks, make decisions and interact with the environment independently. The AI agents leverage advanced algorithms and natural language, adapting to users' behavior to deliver precise results.

According to Alessio Alionço, founder and CEO of Pipefy, expanding investments in AI is the company's focus for 2025. “Our business has been recognized for its development and large investment in no-code technologies. For 2025, the perspective is to take a closer look and expand investments in our AI solutions, with the expectation that it will dominate our revenue generation this year,” he says.

How do AI Agents work?

AI Agents support a large volume of work and are able to deliver it more quickly, such as validating contracts, creating texts, making choices based on criteria and running calculations. When added to workflow processes, this layer of autonomy and decision-making frees people to work on more strategic operations. Among Pipefy's clients, who already use AI Agents, a total of 1,600 agents operating weekly and 2,600 agents operating in February alone were mapped. The data shows that the AI Agents help with a range of activities, including checking documents, reading resumes, customer service assistants and credit analysis.

Agents can operate at different levels of complexity, from simple tasks to highly sophisticated activities. The main focus of the platform is to be an agent orchestrator, being flexible and compatible with the client's technology. Pipefy’s workflow automation solution can orchestrate multiple agents based on different models (OpenAI, Llama, Gemini) and operating on different infrastructures (AWS, Oracle, Google, Azure).

Pipefy's big goal is to build an intuitive solution that unlocks the use of AI within companies and empowers technical and non-technical teams to use agents in their routine. This is because AI Agents are process-first and are all configured based on existing processes within Pipefy platform and a layer of customer data, meaning that the user doesn't have to waste time organizing data for the agents to be able to operate.

“In the past, several companies have sold AI projects that never happened because of the technical complexity, and consequently didn't deliver value to the business areas. This has been our obsession: to create agents that work in various no-code models and that the business areas can configure themselves. Here at Pipefy, for example, 85% of our workflows are built by non-technical people. It's a non-negotiable point and one that we want to advance in the setup of our agents,” Alessio points out.

In addition, AI-enabled processes have less risk of human error, as they are more standardized. The technology is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, without requiring human intervention.

Brazilian company with global presence

Founded 10 years ago in the city of Curitiba, Brazil, Pipefy has reached more than 150 countries and serves around 4,000 clients, including Visa, IBM, Volvo and Itaú. According to a recent study by the consulting firm Forrester, its features are capable of generating time savings in automated tasks of 40%, as well as bringing a return on investment (ROI) of 260% for companies.

These benefits have attracted the attention of important investors around the world, such as Founders Fund, Redpoint, Valor Capital Group and Softbank, among others. The business has already raised around U.S. $150 million.

Also based in San Francisco (USA), Pipefy has been included in the latest Inc. 5000, the annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. The list provides a data-driven view of the most successful companies in the independent business and entrepreneurial segment.

“A decade ago, when we started, automating workflows took weeks, sometimes months, and required specialized teams. Now, business teams can create, adjust and implement solutions in hours, maybe even minutes. The current challenge is to bridge the gap between AI's technical potential and companies' openness to adopting it. With AI Agents, we aim for that,” concludes Alessio Alionço.

About Pipefy

Pipefy is a global Artificial Intelligence platform that orchestrates autonomous AI Agents, transforming the way companies manage processes, optimize workflows and democratize access to advanced technology. Founded in 2015 in the city of Curitiba, Brazil, and also based in San Francisco, Pipefy serves companies in more than 150 countries and has positioned itself as an expert in solutions that integrate artificial intelligence in an accessible and practical way.

