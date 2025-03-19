Incorta Welcomes New Chief Revenue Officer Steve Velardi to Drive Incorta’s Growth in the U.S. and Globally

FOSTER CITY, Calif., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incorta , the pioneering open data delivery platform, has appointed a new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) to lead the company’s aggressive growth goals in the U.S. and globally as the company looks to continue revolutionizing the data integration and analytics landscape. Steve Velardi, an industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience as a sales leader, has a proven track record in scaling businesses and building high-performing teams.

“Steve’s impressive background in enterprise sales and proven ability to foster customer success make him a valuable addition to our team,” says Osama Elkady, CEO of Incorta. “His leadership will be invaluable in driving our revenue growth and delivering innovative solutions for our customers.”

Velardi has driven transformative growth for enterprise technology companies for more than two decades. Before joining Incorta, he was with Citrix/Cloud Software leading the Western Region for strategic enterprise account sales. Before that, he played a pivotal role at Xangati, transforming the business to a full SaaS model and building out a sustainable ARR model. This helped pave the way for the company’s successful exit. Steve also has extensive experience as a VP of Worldwide Sales at five other startups.

Incorta empowers organizations to uncover deeper insights and achieve exceptional business outcomes by enabling seamless access to live, detailed data across complex systems. Incorta’s Direct Data Mapping® technology continues to transform enterprise data integration, delivering unmatched speed, accuracy, and scalability. Velardi’s appointment further strengthens Incorta’s leadership to accelerate enterprise adoption across the globe.

“It’s an honor to join Incorta’s executive team,” said Velardi. “Their unparalleled approach to data integration puts them in an excellent position to achieve the aggressive growth targets ahead. With established partnerships and alliances with Workday, Google, and Hitachi, and loyal enterprise customers like Broadcom, Comcast, and Shutterfly, the prospects for global scale are incredibly exciting. There’s a lot of momentum ahead.”

About Incorta

Incorta's operational lakehouse platform simplifies access to data from multiple, complex enterprise systems to unlock the full value of organizational data, making it readily available for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empowers the most forward-thinking companies to tackle their toughest data challenges, from innovators in the midmarket to Fortune 1000 category leaders such as Broadcom, Comcast, and Shutterfly. For more information visit www.incorta.com.

