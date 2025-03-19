ibex Kicks Off Global Employee-Driven Charitable Initiative for 2025

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement technology solutions, today announced the official launch of its 2025 ibex Cares™ campaign, which empowers employees to select and support local charities in their communities, fostering meaningful connections, and creating lasting positive impact where they live and work.

In its eighth year, ibex Cares™ spans multiple countries and supports a diverse range of causes, from healthcare and environmental conservation to animal welfare and youth development.

“Thanks to the exceptional generosity of our global workforce, ibex Cares™ has a meaningful impact in our communities and reflects our company’s unwavering commitment to social responsibility,” said Paul Inson, Chief People Officer at ibex. “What makes this program truly special is that it’s driven by our employees, who choose causes close to their hearts and actively work to improve the lives of their neighbors, colleagues, and communities. This grassroots approach to charitable giving has created a powerful ripple effect of positive change across our global footprint.”

The 2025 ibex Cares™ campaign kicked off recently in the U.S. with a fundraiser that helped raise $25,000 for the Wounded Warrior Project® . ibex volunteer efforts to support veterans nationwide are ongoing.

In Jamaica, more than 320 ibex employees came together on Sunday, February 16th, to participate in the Sigma Run 2025, organized by Sagicor Foundation. According to Sagicor, the Sigma Run had a record turnout of more than 30,000 registrants and raised more than JAM $128 million for the Kingston Public Hospital, Father Ho Lung and Friends Foundation, and Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre.

Other ibex Cares™ initiatives around the globe include:

Nicaragua: Establishing a merchandise program selling ibex-branded items to benefit MoviCancer, a non-governmental organization (NGO) fighting cancer in Central and Latin America.

Honduras: Coordinating in-kind donations for Asociación Rescate Animal Independiente, an animal rescue network that works to improve the lives of abused and abandoned animals.

Jamaica: Raising funds for the Jamaica Cancer Society through the sale of ibex Cares™ merchandise.

Philippines: Supporting numerous charitable organizations including the Philippines Eagle Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to saving the endangered Philippine Eagle and its rainforest habitat, as well as the Albert Schweitzer Familienwerk Foundation Philippines, which assists vulnerable populations including children, women, and disabled individuals.

Pakistan: Engaging in various charitable initiatives by providing volunteer hours, donating items like wheelchairs and organizing blood drives. The supported organizations include the Sundas Foundation, an NGO assisting patients with thalassemia and other blood disorders, and Dar-ul-Sukun, which works to empower abandoned children and marginalized individuals with disabilities.



As ibex continues to grow, the company remains dedicated to expanding its charitable impact and fostering a culture of giving back across its global operations.

