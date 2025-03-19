Healthcare Integrated Technologies Inc. Announces First School Partnership for SafeSpace AI Platform - SafeSchool

Brentwood Academy in Nashville, TN will Launch Advanced Safety Measures

Knoxville, TN, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Integrated Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: HITC), a global leader in AI-driven safety and monitoring solutions, is proud to announce that Brentwood Academy, a premier co-educational, independent, college preparatory school in Brentwood, Tennessee, has become the first educational institution to enter the implementation phase with SafeSpace, the Company’s AI-powered safety platform.

SafeSpace integrates video, audio, and sensor analytics to enhance situational awareness and support initiative-taking safety measures. The platform’s advanced features, including gun detection and facial recognition software, are designed to provide real-time alerts to potential threats, thereby enhancing the safety and security of students and staff.

Dustin Hillis, President of Healthcare Integrated Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm about this milestone: “We are proud to have Brentwood Academy as our first school partner. By adapting our technology, initially developed for senior living facilities to protect the elderly, we are now extending our commitment to safeguarding children in educational settings.”

Scott Boruff, CEO of Healthcare Integrated Technologies, emphasized the importance of proactive safety measures in schools: “There is a significant issue with security in our schools, and we must do better to protect our kids. We are proud to invest substantial resources into retrofitting our technology to assist in proactively notifying authorities before a tragic event ever occurs.”

Brentwood Academy, located outside of Nashville, is dedicated to nurturing and challenging each whole person—body, mind, and spirit—to the glory of God. The school is committed to providing a safe and secure environment for its students, aligning with its mission to offer exceptional educational experiences.

For more information about the SafeSpace AI platform - SafeSchool and Healthcare Integrated Technologies Inc. - please visit www.gethitc.com .

About Healthcare Integrated Technologies Inc.

Healthcare Integrated Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded, fully reporting audited company specializing in ambient AI technology solutions, dedicated to enhancing safety and security across various sectors, including healthcare, education, transportation, manufacturing, incarceration, and commercial industries. The Company’s mission is to help save lives worldwide by developing advanced AI technologies designed to enhance situational awareness and mitigate risks in critical environments. The Company is currently marketing five products and solutions, including its initial product, SafeSpace® Fall Monitoring, which utilizes advanced AI monitoring tools to enhance resident safety in senior living, reduce the risk of injuries, and improve overall care efficiency. Additionally, the Company has expanded its services and offerings beyond senior living facilities, into schools and transportation where it has recently launched several innovative solutions.

For more information, visit www.gethitc.com or contact HITC’s media team at contact@gethitc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty and may not come to fruition. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement including statements that list numbers and dates.

