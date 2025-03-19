The Association of Related Churches Highlights ARC Women Lunch & Learn at ARC Conference 2025

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the 2025 ARC Conference approaches, the Association of Related Churches (ARC) is excited to highlight the ARC Women Lunch & Learn, a special gathering taking place on April 30 at Milestone Church in Dallas–Fort Worth, Texas. This exclusive event is designed for women in ministry to connect, be encouraged, and experience a powerful time of prayer and ministry.

With the ARC Conference 2025 happening April 29–30, excitement is building, and registration is filling quickly. This year’s conference promises to be a transformative experience for pastors, church planters, and ministry leaders, offering insightful teachings, dynamic worship, and valuable networking opportunities.

As part of the conference, the ARC Women Lunch & Learn provides a unique opportunity for women to meet new friends, build relationships, and engage in meaningful conversations. This dedicated time will focus on encouragement, spiritual refreshment, and the shared experiences of women navigating leadership in ministry.

DeLynn Rizzo, a longtime mentor and advocate for women in ministry, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, saying, “The ARC Women Lunch & Learn is such an important time for women to come together, be refreshed, and remind one another that we are in this journey together. Ministry is both a calling and a privilege, and moments like these allow us to strengthen and encourage one another for what lies ahead.”

Entry to the ARC Women Lunch & Learn was available free with ARC Conference registration, but due to overwhelming demand, registration is now full.

The event will take place in Theater 1 immediately following the morning session on April 30, replacing the 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. App Sessions, and concluding in time for attendees to join the 3 p.m. App Sessions.

For those who were unable to secure a spot, the ARC Conference 2025 still offers many impactful sessions, engaging discussions, and opportunities to connect with like-minded women and leaders in ministry.

As the ARC Conference 2025 quickly approaches, those who have not yet registered are encouraged to do so before space runs out. This annual gathering is a key moment for church leaders to receive encouragement, practical strategies, and a fresh vision for ministry.

The ARC Conference 2025 will be held at Milestone Church, 201 Mount Gilead Road, Keller, TX 76248, on April 29–30, 2025. For more information about conference registration, speakers, and the full schedule, visit arcconference.com.

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) represents a collaborative network comprising independent congregations from various denominations, networks, and backgrounds. Its primary mission is to provide essential support and resources to church planters and pastors, enabling them to effectively share the teachings of Jesus Christ. The ARC's operational approach revolves around empowering and equipping church leaders, thus helping them foster the widespread dissemination of Christ’s life-changing message. Established in 2000, the Association of Related Churches has evolved into a worldwide entity and has played a pivotal role in facilitating the establishment of over 1,100 new churches globally.

