Dataiku and Deloitte Deliver Analytics Modernization Program

NEW YORK, NY, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataiku, the Universal AI Platform, today announced a new analytics modernization program with Deloitte aimed at helping enterprises streamline data operations, reduce technical debt, and enhance AI-driven capabilities and benefits across their organizations. Deloitte will employ its depth of AI and modernization talent and capabilities to migrate enterprise customers from legacy data systems to the Dataiku Universal AI Platform to build intelligence into their daily operations through modern analytics, Generative AI (GenAI), and AI agents.

As businesses face growing pressure to optimize IT costs while adopting AI and machine learning capabilities, this program provides a solution for transforming legacy systems into a modern AI & Data tech stack that is structured to effectively deploy, manage, and govern AI. Establishing strong AI Centers of Excellence will give organizations the control they need over AI in order to accelerate organization-wide deployments at scale. The joint program leverages Dataiku’s no-, low-, and full-code platform and Deloitte’s strategic experience to address these challenges, making it easier for organizations to:

Transition from outdated systems to either on-premises or cloud-native analytics systems.

Implement safe and scalable AI/GenAI applications and agents tailored to business needs.

Integrate seamlessly with leading AI data clouds like Snowflake and Databricks.

“Our collaboration with Deloitte offers organizations a clear and practical path to modernizing their data workflows, an essential pre-requisite for successfully deploying GenAI and agents in any enterprise,” said David Tharp, SVP of Ecosystems and Alliances at Dataiku. “By addressing both technical and strategic needs, we’re equipping businesses to harness the potential of AI for meaningful and measurable results in the long-run.”

The joint program takes a phased approach to modernization, enabling enterprise IT teams to incrementally build efficient and scalable AI capabilities into existing IT infrastructure to address evolving market needs. Ensuring close alignment with measurable business objectives, the initiative is designed to deliver value for both technical teams and business stakeholders.

Since collaborating on analytics modernization projects beginning in 2023, Deloitte and Dataiku, together, have already completed successful delivery to customers across life sciences and healthcare, financial services and insurance, consumer, technology, media and telecom, energy and resources, and industrials. To support and accelerate continued customer adoption, the new joint analytics modernization program offers financial incentives, including discounted first-year pricing for multi-year agreements.

“Deloitte’s alliance with Dataiku combines our deep industry and enterprise transformation experience with Dataiku’s innovative Universal AI Platform,” said Ashwin Patil, data modernization and analytics leader and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. “Together, we can enable our joint clients to simplify operations, embrace AI, and achieve meaningful progress in turning their data into an enduring business advantage.”

