Global mRNA Sequencing Market to Hit USD 7.19 Billion by 2032, Growing at 8.0% CAGR – SNS Insider

Pune, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The mRNA Sequencing Market was valued at USD 3.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 7.19 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period 2024-2032. The increasing adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies, rising demand for precision medicine, and growing investments in genomic research are key factors fueling market expansion. The role of mRNA sequencing in disease diagnostics, drug discovery, and vaccine development is further accelerating its adoption.

Market analysis

mRNA sequencing is becoming increasingly popular because of its burgeoning contributions to drug development pipelines, disease diagnosis, and even personalized medicine. One of the most significant factors driving this market is the increasing utilization of the mRNA sequencing method in cancer studies, infectious disease research, and diagnostic tests for rare genetic disorders. The growing investment by governments and private organizations in genomics research is additionally driving the market growth. For example, in 2023, the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) provided USD 5.3 billion for genomics research to promote mRNA sequencing in health advancement.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Takara Bio Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

QIAGEN

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Quantabio

Zymo Research Corporation

base click GmbH

Paragon Genomics, Inc.

Yeasen Biotechnology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Novogene Co, Ltd

Norgen Biotek Corp and other players

mRNA Sequencing Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 3.6 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 7.19 billion CAGR CAGR of 8.0% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Technology

In 2023, Sequencing by synthesis(SBS) technology held the major revenue share of 34.3% in the mRNA sequencing market. SBS is preferred due to its high accuracy, expansibility, and capacity to produce large volumes of data in a short amount of time. The segments include research institutions, companies in the pharmaceuticals sector, and diagnostic labs, among others, for multiplexing gene expression analysis, variant detection, transcriptome profiling, and more. The emergence of new high-throughput NGS technologies like Illumina's NovaSeq and Thermo Fisher's Ion Torrent has further increased its pace of acceptance. The same is due to the declining costs of sequencing in addition to sophisticated bioinformatics tools that are now available. This makes SBS technology especially useful in cancer research, infectious disease studies, and rare genetic disorder diagnostics, and makes it a cornerstone of modern genomics research.

By Application

The largest application segment was expression profiling analysis, which accounted for a 30.1% share in 2023. This application is important to identify gene expression patterns in disease states such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and neurological disease. mRNA sequencing is beneficial for biomarker identification, disease mechanisms study, and targeting therapy development. Its adoption has been largely fuelled by the growth of precision medicine and personalised treatment options. However, recent breakthroughs in single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) have opened new opportunities for cellular exploration and allowed an even greater depth of biological insight by enabling the study of cellular heterogeneity and both the identification and characterization of rare cell populations. Expression profiling is a critical tool to accelerate healthcare and patient outcomes that is also used extensively for drug discovery and clinical research.

By End-User

Academic & research institutions were the largest end-user segment, accounting for 52.1% of the total mRNA sequencing market revenue in 2023. These institutions have been at the forefront of genomics research, particularly utilizing mRNA sequencing for basic research, drug discovery, and clinical studies. Key drivers have included government funding, collaborations with pharmaceutical companies, and the establishment of genomics research centers. The European Union Horizon Europe is providing a considerable amount of funding to genomics studies and allowing academic institutions to acquire the latest sequencing technologies. There is also a growing focus on understanding complex diseases and developing personalized therapies, currently, the segment is witnessing increased demand for mRNA sequencing.

mRNA Sequencing Market Segmentation

By Product & Service:

Sample Preparation

Application

Method

Sequencing Platforms & Consumables for RNA Sequencing

RNA Sequencing Services

Data Analysis, Storage, and Management

By Technology:

Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Single-molecule Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing

By Application:

De Novo Transcriptome Assembly

Expression Profiling Analysis

Variant Calling & Transcriptome Epigenetics

Small RNA Sequencing

By End User:

Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America became the leading market for mRNA sequencing, with a 42.2% share of the global revenue. The market growth in the region can be attributed to the presence of high healthcare expenditure, well-established research infrastructure, and strong government support for genomics research. In the U.S., the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have made considerable investments in genomics and precision medicine efforts. Moreover, the region is fortified with the presence of the dominant market players, including Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Pacific Biosciences. Moreover, the rising prevalence of chronic disease and increasing adoption of personalized medicine in North America is bolstering the mRNA sequencing market. Europe accounted for the significant share, primarily due to strict regulatory policies, high{em} end healthcare infrastructure and growing investments in genomics research. Countries such as Germany, the UK and France are at the forefront with taxpayer-funded initiatives and partnerships between universities and pharma.

The Asia-Pacific mRNA Sequencing Market is anticipated to grow at a considerable rate throughout the forecast period. The notable growth is due to significant advancements in healthcare infrastructure, soaring government funding associated with genomics research, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are pouring money into genomics and precision medicine initiatives. For example, the Chinese government’s 14th Five-Year Plan prioritizes investments in biotechnology and genomics research. Furthermore, the large patient population and rising adoption of advanced sequencing technology are also fueling growth in the region.

Recent Developments

Thermo Fisher Scientific gained FDA approval in January 2024 for its Ion Torrent Genexus System, which combines mRNA sequencing with automated sample prep and data analysis.





