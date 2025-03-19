The Goddard School Announces 2025 Franchisee Award Winners

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Goddard School’s annual franchisee awards honor Goddard School franchisees who have made momentous contributions to the Goddard system—comprised of more than 640 schools serving nearly 100,000 children across the country—and their communities. The awards were selected and presented by Goddard Systems, the manager of The Goddard School franchise system, the nation’s leading provider of premium early childhood education. Honorees were recognized at the 2025 Goddard School Franchisee Convention in Las Vegas.

The 2025 Goddard School franchisee awards and respective winners are:

The Goddard Chairman’s Award – David Raye, The Goddard School of Third Lake (Gurnee/ Grayslake), IL: The Goddard Chairman's Award honors a franchisee for their groundbreaking contributions to the Goddard system and unwavering brand stewardship. David Raye has been a leader in the Chicago market, as well as the Goddard system, for more than two decades. His fellow franchisees view him as a mentor who is kind, caring and always willing to listen and provide input. As a founding member of the Goddard Systems Advisory Council and member of Franchisee Input Groups, Raye consistently shares his perspectives and guidance to further the interests of the Goddard system and strengthen the Goddard School brand. Additionally, Raye’s school is a member of Goddard’s Circle of Excellence, an accolade honoring the top-performing Goddard Schools nationwide.

The Goddard Lifetime Achievement Award – Shauna Barison, The Goddard School of Redmond Ridge, WA: The Goddard Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes a franchisee who has made momentous contributions to the Goddard School brand and reputation throughout their lifetime. Shauna Barison has been a leader within the Seattle market since opening her school in 2008. She connects with every new school in the market to provide guidance and frequently collaborates with and assists her fellow franchisees. Barison is a dedicated brand ambassador and has been a member of Franchisee Input Groups and Circle of Excellence. Nearly every franchisee in the Seattle market nominated her for this award, which reflects the value she provides her peers and the entire Goddard system.

The Schumacher Resiliency Award – Alissa and Michael Harritt, The Goddard School of Leander, TX: Named for Phil and Joe Schumacher, former Goddard Systems leaders, the Schumacher Resiliency Award serves as a beacon for franchisees who have used their capabilities to foresee, plan for, act on and adjust to challenges. Since purchasing their school in 2016, the Harritts have been steadfastly focused on delivering excellence and supporting their community. They also proactively meet with state policymakers to advocate on behalf of Goddard Schools and the families they serve.

The Goddard Humanitarian Award – The Goddard Schools of Brookfield, Danbury, Fairfield (Stratfield Road), Farmington, Monroe, Orange, Westport and Wilton, CT: The Goddard Humanitarian Award honors franchisees who are devoted to the welfare of humanity by making the world a better place through early childhood education. In the summer of 2024, a group of Goddard Schools in Connecticut partnered to raise money for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF). Together, the schools raised more than $18,000 to support ALSF’s mission to change the lives of children with cancer through funding impactful research, raising awareness, supporting families and empowering everyone to help cure childhood cancer. This was a true team effort among the schools and their families.

The Goddard Educational Excellence Award – Robin and Ted Ray, The Goddard School of Sugar Hill, GA: The Goddard Educational Excellence Award honors a franchisee’s dedication to providing high-quality educational programming based on key quality metrics. This award highlights a school that promotes continuous growth and development, ensuring Goddard’s Wonder of Learning™ and Child Observation Record (COR) Advantage frameworks are implemented effectively. Illustrating their commitment to educational excellence and continuous improvement, the Rays earned Cognia accreditation, a recognition of the school’s productive learning environments, equitable resource allocation and effective leadership. The Rays also serve on the Wonder of Learning Franchisee Input Group and have consistently received exceptional feedback from the families they serve.

The Goddard Outstanding Family Experience Award – JoEllen Johnson and Kimberly Camarillo, The Goddard School of Goodyear, AZ: The Goddard Outstanding Family Experience Award recognizes franchisees who consistently deliver an exceptional family experience. Johnson and Camarillo cultivate family loyalty by fostering a culture within their school that ensures the highest level of service and care is provided to both current and prospective families. Their unwavering commitment to consistent excellence—a key component of this award’s criteria—has earned them this recognition for the second consecutive year.

The Goddard Emerging Leader Award – Tim Pierce, The Goddard School of Hudson, OH: The Goddard Emerging Leader Award celebrates a rising star within the Goddard franchise community who became a part of the Goddard system in 2023 or 2024. Pierce purchased his school in 2023 and quickly became a leader within his market, inspiring others through his resourcefulness, passion for the brand and dedication to excellence. Within his school, he makes success a team effort, engaging his faculty and leadership team to create goals and work together to achieve them. Pierce is committed to providing the highest quality care and education, and has positioned his school as a leader within his community and the broader Goddard system.

The Goddard Transformational Development Award – Caroline and Cole Smith, The Goddard School of Fort Mill (Gold Hill), SC: The Goddard Transformational Development Award recognizes a franchisee who reinvested in their school through an annex, satellite or relocation. The Smiths recently relocated their school, increasing the size from 8,000 square feet to almost 13,000 square feet, enabling them to care for and educate 40% more children. Their vision to differentiate the Goddard brand in their market and deepen their connection with their community is remarkable.

The Goddard Cornerstone Award – Parina and Jesal Mehta and Preeti and Abhijit Patel, The Goddard School of Tustin, CA: The Goddard Cornerstone Award recognizes franchisees who have opened a new school and made innovative enhancements. This award also recognizes their positive impact on the brand and their communities through their willingness to invest and inspire the future. The Mehtas and Patels opened a second school almost eight years to the date after opening their first school. In doing so, they expanded access to high-quality early childhood education to many more families in their Southern California community.

For more information about The Goddard School, please visit GoddardSchool.com, and to learn about franchise opportunities, go to GoddardSchoolFranchise.com.

###

ABOUT GODDARD SYSTEMS, LLC

Established in 1988, Goddard Systems, LLC, is the manager of The Goddard School® franchise system. The Goddard School is the acknowledged leader in the premium early childcare and education market segment. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, Goddard Systems has been consistently named one of the leading franchises in the United States by Entrepreneur (#55 in the 2025 Franchise 500) and one of the top franchise systems in worldwide sales by Franchise Times (#63 in the 2024 Top 400). Additionally, Goddard Systems is included in Franchise Business Review’s Top 200 Franchises, a recognition of the best franchise opportunities based solely on ratings and reviews provided directly by franchise owners. Goddard Systems currently licenses more than 640 Goddard School franchises that serve almost 100,000 students in 37 states and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit GoddardSchoolFranchise.com.

ABOUT THE GODDARD SCHOOL®

Learning for fun. Learning for life.®

For 37 years, The Goddard School has nurtured the extraordinary in every child, providing a warm, caring and safe environment that supports their individual social, emotional and academic development, appreciates their unique talents and personalities, and fosters skills they need for long-term success in school and in life.

The Goddard School’s exclusive inquiry-based education program, Wonder of Learning™, embraces how children learn best—through their innate curiosity—because research confirms that when wonder leads, learning follows. Wonder of Learning is backed by expert knowledge, data-driven insight and unwavering compassion for growing minds, encouraging children to explore their curiosities and interests as they discover the joy—and wonder—of learning.

The Goddard School serves almost 100,000 students from six weeks to six years old in 37 states and Washington, D.C. To learn more about The Goddard School, please visit GoddardSchool.com.