ARA to Showcase Innovative Solutions at Sea-Air-Space Conference

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) will showcase innovative technologies at the 2025 Sea-Air-Space Conference and Exposition, April 7-9 in National Harbor, MD.

Powered by the Navy League of the United States, Sea-Air-Space brings together defense industry leaders and top military decision-makers from around the world to share the latest advancements in the maritime domain.

For more than 45 years, ARA has provided exceptional operational capabilities, leading-edge equipment, and innovative solutions to our nation’s most critical and challenging problems. At the event, ARA will showcase its groundbreaking work in perception, mission planning, simulation, advanced cyber and decision-making tools, weapon system development, and more.

Featured ARA technologies will include:

ARC4: Augmented Reality Command Control Communicate and Coordinate

Sapper: Autonomous Tracked Platform

MPMS: Mission Planning and Management System

VISE: Virtual Integration and Simulation Environment

Weapons Development, Testing, and Effects

Defense & Energetics Modernization

ARA’s experience supporting numerous government programs coupled with a deep bench of subject matter expertise enables the company to deliver solutions that address evolving threats within the maritime domain.

ARA's experience supporting numerous government programs coupled with a deep bench of subject matter expertise enables the company to deliver solutions that address evolving threats within the maritime domain.

For more information, visit www.ara.com/seaairspace.

Come See Us

Booth 201

About ARA

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and innovative solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 2,300 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.

